Washington State looking to get more vertical

One area where the Washington State football team still is trying to find its groove on offense is in the vertical passing game.
The up-tempo offense, the quick passing game and the scramble drill with shifty quarterback Cam Ward all have clicked for the Cougar offense, but long passes still are a work in progress.
That’s why WSU offensive coordinator Eric Morris plans to move slot receiver Lincoln Victor to the outside.
With the return of veteran slot Robert Ferrel from an injury, the Cougs have three capable inside receivers in Ferrel, Morris and longtime star Renard Bell.
So why not have all three on the field together?
“It’s going to give us some variety to move some guys around,” Morris said. “We’re going to move Lincoln outside a little bit to maybe try to stretch the field a little bit and get a quicker guy on the outside and let him and Nardy and Rob be on the field at the same time.”
The Cougars had their best passing game of the season last weekend in a 44-41 loss to Oregon, with Ward passing for 375 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
But a big chunk of that came from WSU’s final drive in garbage time when the Ducks already had taken a two-score lead. That’s when Ward hit receiver Donovan Ollie for a 60-yard pass play — his longest of the season thus far.
“We have a long ways to go,” Morris said. “We haven’t clicked on all cylinders yet.”
Jackson a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley isn’t the only Cougar defender making prestigious award lists.
Junior edge Brennan Jackson was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, it was announced Wednesday.
The Campbell Trophy recognizes players as the best football scholar-athlete in the NCAA for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Jackson is one of 156 semifinalists, including 10 from the Pac-12.
The Temecula, Calif., native is fourth in the conference with 6.5 tackles for loss and seventh with 11 quarterback pressures in four games.
He is currently in the second year of his master’s program in business administration and owns a 3.89 GPA.
NIL autograph opportunity
Three WSU football players and a men’s basketball player will be signing autographs as part of a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal Sunday, it was announced.
Quarterback Cameron Ward, edge Ron Stone Jr., tight end Andre Dollar and basketball guard Dylan Darling will take part in a sports card show event hosted by 5 Star Sports and Cougar Collective at Courtyard Marriott in Pullman.
The card show will feature area sports cards and memorabilia vendors with a collectibles for sale and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission.
Autograph signings start at noon and are $10 each.