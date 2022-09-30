Washington State looking to get more vertical

Washington State is moving receiver Lincoln Victor to the outside in hopes of getting more vertical with its passing game.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

One area where the Washington State football team still is trying to find its groove on offense is in the vertical passing game.

The up-tempo offense, the quick passing game and the scramble drill with shifty quarterback Cam Ward all have clicked for the Cougar offense, but long passes still are a work in progress.

Tags

Recommended for you