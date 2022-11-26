Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson, left, center, celebrates a tackle during an Oct. 27 Pac-12 game against Utah.
August Frank/Tribune
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Ten years and three days ago, Washington State kicker Andrew Furney booted a 27-yard field goal through the uprights in overtime as the Cougars overcame an 18-point, fourth-quarter deficit to shock rival Washington in the Apple Cup, 31-28.
That instant classic was the last time WSU beat the Huskies in front of their hometown fans in Pullman.
The Cougars (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12), who are the defending champions after last year’s 40-13 victory in Seattle snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, are hoping to repeat that magic against No. 12 Washington (9-2, 6-2) at 7:30 p.m. today (ESPN) at Gesa Field.
“We look at that timer every single day up in our locker room, so we know it’s getting close,” WSU edge Brennan Jackson said earlier this week. “It’s a different kind of energy this week.”
This year’s showdown pits the much-improved Huskies and one of the Pac-12’s best offenses against the Cougars and one of the conference’s best defenses.
Here’s what each team will need to do to pull out the victory:
How Washington will win
It all starts with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies prolific passing attack.
Penix decided in the offseason to ditch Indiana and the Big Ten and make the trek west and it couldn’t have been a better decision for him and the Huskies.
Penix is the nation’s leading passer in yards per game (351.7) and total yards (3,869) and has 26 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
His top two targets are Rome Odunze (65 catches, six touchdowns) and Jalen McMillan (65 catches, seven touchdowns). Both are lengthy sophomores with a knack for giving opposing defensive backs fits and hauling in the big catch, although it helps having a quarterback with pinpoint accuracy.
“They’re disciplined, they’re very multiple on offense and the quarterback Penix gives them just a boost of life,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “This guy is one of the most accurate passers I’ve seen in a long time.”
How WSU will win
The Cougars’ path to success is simple but easier said than done.
WSU must generate turnovers and it must pressure the passer.
Dickert pointed out Washington has attempted almost 500 passes this season and only allowed seven sacks.
Penix having all day to throw the ball is a big reason for the team’s success. His six interceptions also are tied for second-best in the conference with Oregon’s Bo Nix. Only USC’s Caleb Williams is better with three picks, and Williams and Nix are Heisman Trophy candidates who have beat the Cougs this season.
But WSU’s defense is playing its best football right now.
WSU’s secondary is coming off a four-interception game against Arizona, and, coincidentally, also snagged four picks in last year’s victory against the Huskies.
Cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. and nickel Armani Marsh had interceptions in both of those games.
WSU’s sack masters this season are Jackson (five), linebacker Daiyan Henley (four), linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (3.5) and edge Quinn Roff (3.5).
If they can’t get pressure, it’ll be a long, cold day on the Palouse for WSU.
“It’s going to be very imperative on Saturday that when we get those opportunities, we’re pressuring (Penix), getting him out of his reads, making him uncomfortable and hopefully make him second guess his throws,” Jackson said, “because I think when he gets in a rhythm he can be very dangerous.”