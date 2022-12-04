WSU

Washington State coach Jake Dickert shakes hands with Washington coach Kalen DeBoer after the Nov. 26 Apple Cup at Gesa Field in Pullman. The Cougars will play Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Dec. 17.

 Zach Wilkinson

The Cougars are headed to the bright lights of Hollywood for their program-record seventh consecutive bowl game.

Washington State (7-5) will face Fresno State (9-4) in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Dec. 17 (ABC) in Los Angeles, it was announced Sunday.

