PULLMAN — For the first eight minutes Saturday, Washington State’s men’s basketball team played at its peak.
Later in the first half — and throughout much of the second — the Cougars fell way off.
WSU knocked down nine of its first 10 field-goal attempts and held visiting Colorado to two made shots in that span to sprint out to an 18-point advantage.
With three minutes remaining in the contest, the Buffaloes had an 18-point lead of their own.
Wazzu dropped its fifth consecutive game, sustaining a 70-59 Pac-12 defeat at Beasley Coliseum.
“We shot the ball really well and we were defending well — that was the most important thing,” Cougs coach Kyle Smith said of the impressive start. “It was hard to replicate.
“I knew it was going to be tricky to stay in that zone, and we weren’t able to.”
The Buffs (12-4, 6-3 Pac-12) had an immediate answer after falling into a 23-5 hole. They rallied with a 14-2 spurt, highlighted by frontcourt superiority from stout post Evan Battey and a few timely 3-pointers from a resilient CU outfit that was missing star point guard McKinley Wright IV for 14 minutes in the first half.
Coug post Efe Abogidi fell inadvertently on Wright in a scrum for a loose ball. The All-Pac-12 player stumbled to the locker room, clearly in pain, but returned after intermission.
All of his production — save one assist — came in the second half. He lit a fire under CU with his lane-penetration and eye for the open man. Wright finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
“He made a difference. He played like a senior,” Smith said.
A seven-point edge at the break for the hosts quickly vanished as WSU (9-6, 2-6) took hasty shots and suffered a pair of five-minute scoring droughts — one early in the second half, then another late.
“They cranked it up (defensively), showed their experience and got really physical with us,” Smith said.
The Buffaloes torched their perimeter defenders late with blow-by drives, and back-to-back 3s from Maddox Daniels spurred a 14-0 run that proved the backbreaker for Wazzu.
D’Shawn Schwartz tacked on 11 points for Colorado, and 6-foot-3 guard Eli Parquet logged four blocks as CU’s “unsung hero,” Smith said. Standout freshman Jabari Walker scored eight of his nine points during the Buffaloes’ second-half onslaught.
Senior point guard Isaac Bonton paced the Cougars with 21 points on 8-for-20 from the field, adding three assists. He managed just four points on 1-for-8 from the floor in a blowout loss to Utah two days earlier.
Sophomore guard Noah Williams hit four 3s, kicking in 16 points and three steals.
The two were limited to single figures in the second half as CU intensified its pressure up top.
Freshman post Dishon Jackson tallied 10 points and fellow rookie Andrej Jakimovski pulled down seven rebounds.
“We couldn’t cash in when we went to the post,” said Smith, who noted that Abogidi and Jackson defended the paint well, besides a surge from the 6-8, 262-pound Battey, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half.
“We probably need to go in there more, especially with Dishon (playing well) — Dishon was very effective.”
Aside from their double-digit scorers, the four other Cougars who made baskets combined for 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting.
Wazzu went 9-for-27 (33.3 percent) in the second half compared to CU’s 14-for-23 mark (60.9 percent), and the Cougs scored a season-low 22 points after intermission.
WSU shot 42.3 percent overall and 7-for-16 from distance. The Cougars committed 15 turnovers and were plagued by short possessions down the stretch.
Their typically stout defense surrendered its second consecutive 50-plus-percent shooting showing.
“We fell apart a little bit. We kinda lost what we’re supposed to be doing, forgot what our principles are — defending, rebounding and taking care of the ball,” sophomore guard Ryan Rapp said. “They just outcompeted us in that second half.”
Bonton, Williams and DJ Rodman followed each other with midrange jumpers to kick-start WSU’s early run. Bonton, Williams and Abogidi buried long-range 3s, and Jackson slammed home a one-handed dunk.
At that point, CU was 2-for-11 from the field, and getting manhandled by a WSU team at its best. But then the Cougars collapsed.
“Boy, we ran into a good Colorado team,” Smith said. “I thought we played well for a good portion, we had to balance some foul trouble, and when they made their push, we kinda caved there and couldn’t regain our footing. They played like the experienced team they are.”
COLORADO (12-4, 6-3)
Battey 6-11 4-4 16, Walton 3-4 0-0 6, Parquet 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 5-9 2-2 12, Schwartz 4-8 2-3 11, Daniels 2-6 0-0 6, Horne 1-4 2-2 5, Walker 3-3 2-4 9, Barthelemy 2-4 0-0 5, Clifford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 12-15 70.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-6, 2-6)
Jakimovski 1-6 0-0 2, Abogidi 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 4-6 2-3 10, Bonton 8-20 4-5 21, Williams 6-11 0-0 16, Rodman 1-3 0-0 2, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 1-1 0-0 3, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Kunc 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 8-10 59.
Halftime: Washington St., 37-30. 3-Point Goals: Colorado 6-14 (Daniels 2-5, Barthelemy 1-1, Walker 1-1, Horne 1-2, Schwartz 1-3, Wright 0-2), Washington St. 7-16 (Williams 4-6, Rapp 1-1, Abogidi 1-2, Bonton 1-3, Rodman 0-1, Jakimovski 0-3). Rebounds: Colorado 23 (Wright 7), Washington St. 28 (Jakimovski 7). Assists: Colorado 15 (Wright 5), Washington St. 9 (Bonton 3). Total Fouls: Colorado 13, Washington St. 18.
