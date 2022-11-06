Washington State went into Stanford, Calif., hoping to end a three-game losing streak and finally get its elusive second Pac-12 victory.
It left with much more than that Saturday at Stanford Stadium.
The Cougars rocketed out to 42 points in the first half alone, more than its three previous games combined; rumbled for 306 rushing yards, its most since 2006; and clobbered the Cardinal by the largest margin in the series’ 86-year history.
WSU 52, Stanford 14.
“I give a lot of credit to the players,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said in a radio interview. “They never stopped believing, they never stopped trusting the process.”
Watson’s triumphant return
It didn’t take long for running back Nakia Watson to make his return felt in the WSU offense.
On the Cougars’ first drive of the game, the junior reeled off a 65-yard run up the middle to help set up the team’s first touchdown — a snazzy 3-yard backwards pass from quarterback Cam Ward to receiver Leyton Smithson on a motion screen play.
Watson exploded for his own 41-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter that gave the Cougs a 42-7 halftime advantage. He finished with a season-high 166 rushing yards.
Watson had missed the previous two games with an injury and Dickert talked about potentially needing to use receivers in a depleted backfield struggling to get to 50 rushing yards in a game.
Instead, Watson returned and the Cougar rushing attack amassed a yardage total not seen since the Cougs had 344 against Idaho 16 years ago.
It was the starting running back’s first game since he suffered an injury in the first half Oct. 8 at USC.
“It sucked sitting out and watching my teammates practice and watching those games and not being able to do anything about it,” Watson said. “Now that I’m back, I’m super excited. I gave it my all.
“I had something to prove to myself and my teammates. It feels good.”
Bad gets worse for Stanford
From a mostly empty stadium, to having to use a safety at running back, to three defensive injuries on the first drive of the game, to a quick offensive three-and-out and a measly 26-yard punt — it was a series of “bad gets worse” for the Cardinal.
Some of the “bad” was caused by a swarming Cougar defense that forced four fumbles, recovered all four of them and returned one for a defensive touchdown.
Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa forced two of the fumbles, linebacker Daiyan Henley recovered two of them and safety Jaden Hicks scooped up a loose ball and returned it for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
“There’s one thing for the ball to get out, there’s another for our guys to play with so much effort that they’re the ones getting it,” Dickert said. “They do it for each other. They don’t care who gets the credit.”
Count all the firsts
A plethora of Cougs had their first touchdowns or first appearances in a WSU uniform.
Smithson’s touchdown was the first of the game and the first-career score for the freshman.
His was followed by a 7-yard, pylon-diving touchdown by sophomore receiver Anderson Grover, his first.
John Matter (QB), Djouvensky Schlenbaker (RB), Zack Miller (LT), Tre Horner (WR), Cameron Johnson (TE) each made their collegiate debuts in the game.
Of note
Left tackle Jarrett Kingston, arguably the team’s best lineman, went down with a lower-body injury in the first half. He left the field without putting any weight on his right foot. … WSU’s 514 yards of total offense were a season-high and the most since 2019 against Oregon State (641). … WSU’s 52 points were the most ever scored against Stanford since they first played in 1936.
Washington St. 21 21 3 7 — 52
Stanford 7 0 7 0 — 14
First Quarter
WSU: Smithson 3 run (Janikowski kick), 12:48.
WSU: Grover 7 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 9:29.
WSU: C.Ward 15 run (Janikowski kick), 6:27.
STAN: Daniels 1 run (Karty kick), 3:42.
Second Quarter
WSU: Hicks 17 fumble return (Janikowski kick), 8:06.
WSU: Ollie 9 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 2:03.
WSU: Watson 41 run (Janikowski kick), :59.
Third Quarter
STAN: Daniels 2 run (Karty kick), 11:53.
WSU: FG Janikowski 22, 5:43.
Fourth Quarter
WSU: Peters 27 pass from Mateer (Janikowski kick), 11:17.
A: 26,515.
WSU STAN
First downs 25 19
Total Net Yards 514 337
Rushes-yards 38-306 28-71
Passing 208 266
Punt Returns 3-40 1-10
Kickoff Returns 1-14 7-152
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-34-0 25-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-13
Punts 5-41.2 5-43.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 5-4
Penalties-Yards 5-62 5-35
Time of Possession 30:11 29:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington St., Watson 16-166, Mateer 4-58, Robinson 4-50, C.Ward 5-38, Paine 4-20, Smithson 1-3, Team 3-(minus 10), Victor 1-(minus 19). Stanford, Leigber 11-23, Barrow 3-19, Daniels 7-14, Reuben 1-11, McKee 6-4.
PASSING: Washington St., C.Ward 16-32-0-176, Mateer 2-2-0-32. Stanford, McKee 23-40-0-236, Daniels 2-2-0-30.
RECEIVING: Washington St., Stribling 4-23, Peters 3-50, Ferrel 3-41, Smithson 3-25, Watson 1-29, Riviere 1-20, Ollie 1-9, Grover 1-7, Owen 1-4. Stanford, Yurosek 8-90, Higgins 6-77, Humphreys 4-42, Leigber 3-32, Tremayne 2-16, Bowman 1-5, S.Taylor 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
WSU 52, Stanford 14
Stars of the game
After missing the past two games and a half with an injury, running back NAKIA WATSON returned with a career performance of 166 rushing yards, including a 65-yarder in WSU’s first drive and a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter. On defense, linebacker TRAVION BROWN filled the stat sheet with a team-high eight tackles, a sack/tackle for loss and one of the team’s four fumble recoveries.
Key plays
Watson wasn’t expected to play, so his 65-yard run early in the first quarter was surprising and also set the stage for the WSU offense. In the second quarter, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa forced his second fumble of the game and safety Jaden Hicks corralled the loose ball and scampered 17 yards for a touchdown and a 28-7 WSU lead.
Up next
WSU (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) returns to Gesa Field to host Arizona State (3-6, 2-4) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network).