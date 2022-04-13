Washington State big man Abogidi declares for NBA draft

PULLMAN — Efe Abogidi made a significant jump from his rookie year to his sophomore season at the college level. Now, the high-flying Washington State big man is aiming to launch into the pro ranks.
Abogidi posted on Twitter on Tuesday he will declare for the NBA draft. Abogidi will retain his college eligibility and could return to WSU if he withdraws his name from the draft pool by June 1.
The Delta State, Nigeria, native started 29 of the Cougars’ 37 games in 2021-22 after missing the entire preseason as he recovered from a knee injury sustained in the summer training with his home country’s national team. He wasn’t often at full strength this year. His minutes were restricted early on and he was a limited participant at practice for extended periods.
But the 6-foot-10 Abogidi still had a knack for producing electric highlights throughout the season, and supplied WSU with energetic rebounding and rim-protection.
He averaged 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks — second in the Pac-12 — per game, shooting an efficient 51 percent from the field and 79 percent from the foul line. Although he went just 9-of-39 from 3-point range, Abogidi’s ability to shoot from downtown should appeal to professional franchises.
Other desirable traits include his 40-plus-inch vertical leap, his ranginess around the basket and innate sense for shot-blocking, and a workable offensive game in the paint that showed flashes of high potential last year. He’ll exhibit his abilities for NBA personnel and receive feedback before deciding whether to return to college.
Abogidi posted better scoring and rebounding averages last season — 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds — but his overall efficiency improved offensively and, based on the eye test and advanced metrics, he was a more formidable presence on defense this season.
His rookie numbers are also skewed somewhat, considering the Cougs added another promising young post in Mouhamed Gueye during the offseason.
Abogidi earned an honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 defensive team this season. He was an all-freshman performer in 2020-21 after signing with the Cougars out of the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia. His basketball career took off when he joined The NBA Academy Africa as a teenager.
Before Abogidi, the most recent WSU player to declare for the draft early was forward CJ Elleby, who put his name into the pool after his freshman season in 2018-19. He returned to WSU for his sophomore year before being selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft.