SALT LAKE CITY — Allowing seven runs in the seventh inning and finishing with five errors, Washington State dropped a 10-7 Pac-12 decision Saturday to Utah.
Two of the Cougars’ errors came in the seventh, which also included a walk and a wild pitch.
Justin Van De Brake hit a two-run homer as the Cougars (15-11, 3-8) took a 6-2 lead.
Collin Montez and Tristan Peterson had two hits apiece, and the latter drove in two runs.
Rykker Tom batted 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs for the Utes (8-16, 4-7).
The series is tied at one game apiece and wraps up with a single game at noon Pacific today.
Washington St. 000 610 000—7 9 5
Utah 200 100 70x—10 11 0
Mills, Sierra (7), Barison (7) and Meyer. Robeniol, Sox (5), Hurdsman (8) and Kiernan.
W — Sox (4-0). L — Mills (3-2). Sv — Hurdsman (3).
WSU hits — Peterson 2, Montez 2, Van De Brake (HR), McKeon (3B), Smith (2B), Kolden, Manzardo.
Utah hits — Tom 3 (2B), Zavolta, Kiernan, Roberts, Rowan, McLaughlin, Kramer, Fernlund, Singer.