Washington State baseball coach staying busy of late

Washington State baseball coach Brian Green isn’t used to having this much time on his hands during the season.
But between taking pages of notes every day in online meet-ups with various big-league and college coaches, working on an online course for his team and meetings with his staff and players, Green is staying plenty busy.
The first-year Cougar coach is trying to look at the positive side two months after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the season in March. He said his team probably will be weeks, if not a month, ahead when they finally get back together next season since they’ve had so much time to work on development and planning for the future.
Of course, he would rather be preparing for his team’s final series against Stanford and Oregon State, but he’s happy to still be making progress as a coach and a team.
“I take like five pages of notes every day, and just learn my craft better so I can be a better coach,” Green said. “Like anything, you’ve got a chance to look at it positive or negative and I just say, ‘Hey, this is a great opportunity to do some real development stuff.’
“We’re (usually) either coaching or recruiting, (so) a lot of times we don’t have time to do this.”
He still has regular online Zoom meetings with his players, staff and others in the baseball world. But he’s also had time to work on an online course database he hopes to use for years to come.
“We’re not done with it yet, but it’s something I’ll take out of COVID, and that’s a course for our program,” Green said.
The course will have folders with professional baseball video, items on program culture, policy, strength training, offense and defense.
“I’m really excited about what we’ve been able to do with this opportunity to just get better when we all have a chance to get together again,” Green said. “It’s awesome. We’re going to get to a spot when all that stuff is done ... when we show up, we’re going to be two, three (weeks), maybe a month ahead.”
Green said he’s had three goals for his players, who just wrapped up finals week: academic improvement, body improvement and technical improvement.
He challenged his players to pick a specific area to work on, whether it be a change-up for a pitcher or swing separation for a batter.
“Pick one skill that you can fail at because there’s no failure right now, it’s just development,” Green said.
Who knew there were so many ways to coach a team when you can’t meet in person?
Green was hesitant to name drop the Major League Baseball coaches and players he’s had meet online with his team out of respect for their privacy, but he said former MLB pitcher Jared Hughes (Pirates, Brewers, Reds, Phillies) was one who spent time with the team.
“He was open about it. He met with our guys. We had a Green Beret Special Force guy ready to talk to our kids, we had John Gordon on with our program,” Green said. “So we were just kind of venturing out and doing things to keep it fresh.”
Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at (208) 883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.