Washington State plays its regular-season finale, the Apple Cup at Washington at 5 p.m. Friday at Husky Stadium in Seattle:
WSU improved to 6-5 overall and 5-3 in Pac-12 play with a 44-18 win Friday against Arizona in the final home game of the season. Senior running back Max Borghi had 139 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura was 13-for-22 passing for 259 yards with four touchdowns. Senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. finished with four receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Senior linebacker Jahad Woods had 12 tackles, including eight solo stops and 1.5 for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup.
Washington fell to 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Pac-12 play with a 20-17 loss Saturday at Colorado. Quarterback Dylan Morris was 33-for-52 passing for 387 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tailback Cameron Davis ran the ball 12 times for 29 yards. Tight end Devin Culp caught six passes for 83 yards. Defensive back Kyler Gordon had six tackes, including five solo stops and one for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on FS1. It can be found on channel 146 and 1146 on Sparklight, channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 150 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the Fox Sports app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: WSU opened as a 1-point favorite. It's now up to 1½. The over/under is 43½.
Fun facts: The Huskies lead the series 74-32-6, including wins in the past seven games and 10 of the past 11 overall. ... The series began in 1900, with the two teams playing to a 5-5 tie. It has been played every year since 1945, with the exception of last season because of the pandemic. ... The teams originally played for the "Governor's Trophy" from 1934-61, but was renamed to the Apple Cup in 1962. From 1950-80, with the exception of 1954, home games in the series for Washington State were played at Spokane's Joe Albi Stadium. ... The teams last met Nov. 29, 2019, at Husky Stadium, and Richard Newton scored two short touchdowns that pushed the Huskies to an 18-point advantage en route to a 31-13 victory in the final regular-season game of the Mike Leach era.