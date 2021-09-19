Washington State will hit the road for the first time this season at 11:30 a.m. Saturday against Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
The Cougars fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play with a 45-14 loss to USC on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman. Senior running back Max Borghi led the offense with 72 yards on 13 carries. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura was 10-for-19 passing for 117 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. caught eight passes for 94 yards, and senior receiver Travell Harris finished with seven receptions for 49 yards and two scores. Senior defensive back Daniel Isom finished with seven total tackles and an interception return for 27 yards. Junior edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. also had seven total tackles, including one for loss, a pass break-up and a quarterback hit.
The Utes fell to 1-2 overall after a 33-31 triple overtime loss at San Diego State. Quarterback Cameron Rising was 19-for-32 for 153 yards with three touchdown passes, running five times for 46 yards. Quarterback Charlie Brewer was 14-for-26 passing for 104 yards. Running back Micah Bernard had 17 carries for 47 yards. Tight end Brant Kuithe caught seven passes for 58 yards and receiver Solomon Enis had seven catches for 56 yards. Linebacker Devin Lloyd made 13 tackles, including seven solo stops and 2 1/2 tackles for loss, with a fumble recovery.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. It is not available on Sparklight. It can be found channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 406 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the Pac-12 Now app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Utah opened as a 14-point favorite. It's now down to 13½. The over/under is 55
Fun facts: The series is tied at 9-9 after the Utes took last season's game 45-28 on Dec. 19. Utah has won the previous two games in the series, each in Salt Lake City, after WSU had won four consecutive games. ... The series dates to 1966, when Utah won the first game 26-15. ... The teams played in the 1992 Copper Bowl in Tucson, Ariz., and the Cougars' Aaron Price hit a 22-yard field goal with 5:08 remaining to give WSU a 31-28 victory. ... This will be the sixth time in the past eight meetings the game will take place in Salt Lake City. ... The last time the Cougars hosted a game in the series was Sept. 29, 2018, when Easop Winston Jr. caught an 89-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew II to pull out a 28-24 victory.