Washington State will play Utah at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
The Cougars are 1-2 overall and in the Pac-12 after not playing this past Saturday because of a positive COVID-19 test in California's football program. Washington State previously played Dec. 6, falling to then-No. 16 USC 38-13 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura was 18-of-29 passing for 134 yards with two interceptions before leaving with an injury. Renard Bell caught 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Deon McIntosh, substituting for the injured Max Borghi, ran for 65 yards.
The Utes are 2-2 overall and in the conference after upsetting then-No. 21 Colorado 38-21 on the road. Jake Bentley was 20-for-32 passing for 240 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Ty Jordan ran for 147 yards on 17 carries with two scores. Cory Britain caught nine passes for 76 yards and a score. Nephi Sewell had 11 tackles, 10 solo, including one for loss, forced a fumble, broke up a pass and had an interception.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on FS1. It can be found on channel 146 and 116 on Sparklight, channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 150 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the Fox Sports app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Utah opened as a 9 1/2-point favorite. It's now up to 10. The over/under is 58 1/2.
Fun facts: Washington State holds a 9-8 edge in the series. ... The two teams first met in 1966, in which Utah won 26-15. ... Before last season's game, which the Utes won 38-13 in Salt Lake City, the Cougars had taken the previous four games in the series, including a 28-24 win at Martin Stadium on Sept. 29, 2018. Easop Winston Jr. had an 89-yard touchdown catch with 4:14 left as Washington State accounted for 445 yards in total offense against the nation's top-ranked defense at the time. Gardner Minshew threw three touchdowns and ran for another. ... Since Utah came into the Pac-12 in 2011, WSU holds a 4-3 advantage.