Washington State will play No. 17 Southern California at 6 p.m. Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The Cougars are 1-1 overall and in the Pac-12. Their past two games at Stanford (Nov. 21, canceled) and at home against Washington (Nov. 27, in limbo) were not played because of coronavirus isses. Washington State last played Nov. 14, falling to No. 11 Oregon 43-29 at Martin Stadium. Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura was 25-of-39 passing for 321 yards and two touchdowns. Renard Bell caught10 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. Deon McIntosh, substituting for the injured Max Borghi, ran for 92 yards and had a touchdown.
The Trojans are 3-0 overall and in the league after beating Utah 33-17 on Nov. 21. USC's game at home against Colorado on Saturday was canceled because of coronavirus issues. In the game against the Utes, Kedon Slovis was 24-of-35 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Vavae Malepeai ran the ball 20 times for 62 yards and a score. Tyler Vaughns caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Nephi Sewell made 10 tackles, 2 for loss, recovered a fumble and had an interception
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be aired on FS1. It is on channel 146 or 1146 on Sparklight, channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 150 on Dish Network. It also is available on the Fox Sports app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: USC opened as a 13-point favorite. It now is 14 points. The over/under is 64 1/2.
Fun facts: USC holds a 60-10-4 advantage in the all-time series. The Trojans had won eight consecutive games in the series from 2003-10. ... In the four meetings since, the two teams have split. ... Washington State's previous win in the series came Sept. 30, 2017, when Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Erik Powell kicked a 32-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining to lift the then-No. 16 Cougars past the No. 5 Trojans. It was the school's first victory against a Top-5 oppponent since Nov. 21, 1992, when Drew Bledsoe led Washington State to a 42-23 Apple Cup victory that was played in a driving snowstorm at Martin Stadium. ... In the team's last meeting in 2018, USC trailed by 13 points in the second half but rallied to nip the Cougars 39-36. The Trojans blocked a late field-goal attempt and thwarted a huge outing by Gardner Minshew, who threw for 344 yards and three scores.