Washington State will play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Stanford at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.:
WSU is 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the Pac-12 Conference after a 21-17 home loss to No. 14 Utah on Thursday. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward is 202-of-308 passing for 2,184 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. Junior running back Nakia Watson has ran the ball 64 times for 325 yards (5.1 average) with two touchdowns, and freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins has 47 carries for 306 yards (6.5 average) with one touchdown. Sophomore receiver Donovan Ollie has 34 receptions for 364 yards (10.7 average) and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Robert Ferrel has caught 33 passes for 365 yards (11.1 average) wtih three scores. Sophomore receiver De'Zhaun Stribling has 32 catches for 425 yards (13.3 average) and five touchcdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has 80 tackles — including 36 solo stops, 11 for loss and four sacks — to go with two forced fumbles, one quarterback hurry, one pass breakup and one interception.
Stanford is 3-5 overall, 1-5 in the Pac-12 after a 38-13 loss Saturday at No. 12 UCLA. Quarterback Tanner McKee is 170-for-278 passing for 1,972 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the year. Running back Casey Filkins has ran the ball 122 times for 478 yards (a 3.9 average) with four touchdowns. Senior receiver Michael Wilson has caught 26 passes for 418 yard (18.1 average) and four touchdowns, and senior receiver Elijah Higgins has caught 31 passes for 376 yards (12.1 average) with one touchdown. Senior linebacker Levani Damuni has 52 total tackles — including 22 solo stops, two for loss and one sack — to go with two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one interception this season.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network, which is not on Sparklight nor DirecTV but can be found on channel 406 on Dish Network.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: WSU opened as a 4 1/2-point favorite. It's now down to 4. The over/under is 48.
Fun facts: This the 72nd meeting between the two teams, with the Cardinal owning a 40-30-1 edge. On Oct. 16, 2021, Max Borghi scored on a 2-yard run with 1:30 left as the Cougars rallied to a 34-31. It turned out to be the final game in the short, tulmultous coaching tenure of Nick Rolovich. Rolovich was fired two days later by athletic director Pat Chun for his refusal to comply with Washington state mandates to take the COVID-19 vaccine.