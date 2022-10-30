WSU

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward, left, reacts after scoring a touchdown duringThursday's Pac-12 Conference football game against Utah at Gesa Field.

 August Frank

Washington State will play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Stanford at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.:

WSU is 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the Pac-12 Conference after a 21-17 home loss to No. 14 Utah on Thursday. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward is 202-of-308 passing for 2,184 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. Junior running back Nakia Watson has ran the ball 64 times for 325 yards (5.1 average) with two touchdowns, and freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins has 47 carries for 306 yards (6.5 average) with one touchdown. Sophomore receiver Donovan Ollie has 34 receptions for 364 yards (10.7 average) and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Robert Ferrel has caught 33 passes for 365 yards (11.1 average) wtih three scores. Sophomore receiver De'Zhaun Stribling has 32 catches for 425 yards (13.3 average) and five touchcdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has 80 tackles — including 36 solo stops, 11 for loss and four sacks — to go with two forced fumbles, one quarterback hurry, one pass breakup and one interception.

Tags

Recommended for you