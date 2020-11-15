Washington State will play at Stanford at 8 p.m. Saturday at Stanford Stadium.
The Cougars are 1-1 overall and in the Pac-12 after falling to No. 11 Oregon 43-29 at Martin Stadium. Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura was 25-of-39 passing for 321 yards and two touchdowns. Renard Bell caught10 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. Deon McIntosh, substituting for the injured Max Borghi, ran for 92 yards and had a touchdown.
The Cardinal are 0-2 overall and in the league after falling 35-32 at home to Colorado. Davis Mills passed for 327 yards and a touchdown, running for 36 more yards and another score. Michael Wilson caught six passes for 95 yards. Jet Toner converted three field goals.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be aired on FS1. It is on channel 146 or 1146 on Sparklight, channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 150 on Dish Network. It also is available on the Fox Sports Go app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Stanford opened as a 1 1/2-point favorite. It's now up to 2 1/2. The over/under is 61 1/2.
Fun facts: Stanford owns a 40-29-1 lead in the series. ... Washington State has won the previous four games in the series, including a 49-22 decision on Nov. 16, 2019, in Martin Stadium. Former Cougar quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for 520 yards and five touchdowns. Washington State scored the final 24 points of the game, including two touchdowns by Borghi. ... The Cardinal's previous win in the series came Oct. 31, 2015, when quarterback Kevin Hogan ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-28 victory