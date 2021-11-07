Washington State hits the road for an important Pac-12 North game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium against No. 4 Oregon.
WSU improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in Pac-12 play with a 34-21 win Oct. 30 at Arizona State. Senior running back Deon McIntosh had 68 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and senior running back Max Borghi had 67 yards on 13 carries. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura was 17-of-27 passing for 234 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. finished with eight receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. Senior linebacker Jahad Woods had 11 tackles, including six solo stops.
Oregon imrpoved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Pac-12 play with a 26-16 win Saturday at Washington. Running back Travis Dye ran for 211 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown. Quarterback Anthony Brown was 10-for-20 passing for 98 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Receiver Devin Williams caught two passes for 32 yards. Linebacker Noah Sewell finished with 10 tackles and two pass breakups.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN. It can be found on channel 133 and 1133 on Sparklight, channel 206 on DirecTV and channel 140 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the ESPN app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: Oregon holds a 43-29-7 edge in the series that dates back to 1901. Washington State won that first game on Nov. 9 of that year 16-0. ... The Ducks have won the previous two meetings, including a 43-29 decision on Nov. 14, 2020. In that game, Dye ran for 54 yards on five carries and had 87 yards receiving with two touchdown catches. De Laura had maybe his best game to that point in his young career, going 25-for-39 passing for 321 yards with two touchdowns. ... The Cougars had won four in a row, from 2015-18, including a 45-38 double-overtime win in Eugene on Oct. 10, 2015. Before that, Oregon had won eight straight and 10 of 11 in the series.