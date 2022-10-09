SPORTS-FBC-WASHINGTONST-USC-LA

Washington State running back Nakia Watson scores on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of Saturday's Pac-12 Conference game against No. 6 USC at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

 Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times

Washington State will play Oregon State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

WSU is 4-2 and 1-2 in Pac-12 Conference play after falling at No. 7 Southern California 30-14. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 1,617 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He averages 269.5 passing yards per game. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 325 rushing yards, 148 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. He averages 78.8 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore receiver Donovan Ollie leads with 31 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Tags

Recommended for you