Washington State will play Oregon State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
WSU is 4-2 and 1-2 in Pac-12 Conference play after falling at No. 7 Southern California 30-14. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 1,617 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He averages 269.5 passing yards per game. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 325 rushing yards, 148 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. He averages 78.8 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore receiver Donovan Ollie leads with 31 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
OSU is 4-2 and 1-2 coming off a 28-27 victory against Stanford. Quarterback Nolan Chance has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 939 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions, although the junior didn’t play against the Cardinal because of an injury. Running back Deshaun Fenwick leads a deep backfield with 331 rushing yards on 4.5 per carry and four touchdowns. Receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison has 31 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns. Defensive back Kitan Oladapo has racked up 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and three pass breakups.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. It is not available on Sparklight nor DirecTV but can be found on channel 406 on Dish Network.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. The game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre is the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: OSU is a 3½-point favorite. The over/under is 53.
Fun facts: WSU has won eight straight games in the series. … The Beavers’ last win was 52-24 in 2013 in Pullman. … WSU offensive lineman Jack Wilson is a former OSU men’s basketball player.