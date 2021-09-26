Washington State will play its second consecutive Pac-12 road game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against California at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.
The Cougars fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in Pac-12 play with a 24-13 loss Saturday at Utah. Senior running back Deon McIntosh led the offense with 63 yards on 13 carries. Senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was 25-for-36 passing for 248 yards with one touchdowns and three interceptions. Freshman receiver De'Zhaun Stribling caught six passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, and senior receiver Travell Harris finished with six receptions for 49 yards. Senior linebacker Jahad Woods had nine tackles, including five solo stops.
The Bears fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play after a 31-24 overtime loss at Washington. Quarterback Chase Garbers was 30-for-41 passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns, aloso running 16 times for 71 yards and a score. Running back Damien Moore had 18 carries for 67 yards. Receiver Kekoa Crawford caught eight passes for 107 yards. Safety Daniel Scott made eight tackles, including six solo stops.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. It is not available on Sparklight. It can be found channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 406 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the Pac-12 Now app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: California opened as a 7½-point favorite.
Fun facts: The Bears lead the series 48-28-5, with Cal winning the previous matchup, 33-20, on Nov. 9, 2019 in Berkeley. ... The series has been back-and-forth the past few seasons, with the Bears winning four times and the Cougars taking three games since 2013. Before then, Cal owned the series, winning the previous eight games from 2005-12. On Nov. 5, 2011, the game was played at AT&T Park, which its now known as Oracle Park, the home of MLB's San Francisco Giants. ... On Nov. 28, 1987, the teams played to a 17-17 tie in the Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo.