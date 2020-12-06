Washington State will play California at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium.
The Cougars are 1-2 overall and in the Pac-12 after falling to No. 16 USC 38-13 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura was 18-of-29 passing for 134 yards with two interceptions. Renard Bell caught 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Deon McIntosh, still substituting for the injured Max Borghi, ran for 65 yards.
The Bears are 1-3 overall and in the conference after upsetting then-No. 21 Oregon at home 21-17. Chase Garbers was 20-for-32 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown, running 10 times for 7 yards and another score. Marcel Dancy had five carries for 34 yards. Nikko Remigio had six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: A network has not been assigned yet.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac-10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: The game opened as a pick 'em. The over/under is 56 1/2.
Fun facts: California holds a 48-28-5 advantage in the series, including a 33-20 victory last year in Berkeley, Calif. Since 2013, the series has been back-and-forth, with the Cougars winning three times and the Bears winning four times. Before that, California won eight consecutive games. In Washington State previous win in the series, Gardner Minshew III threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. with 32 seconds left to give the 10th-ranked Cougars a 19-13 win, keeping the team alive for the Pac-12 North title as well as a berth in the College Football Playoff. Washington State exited the game with an 8-1 record, its best start since 2002. From 1990-2002, the Cougars won nine of 11 meetings.