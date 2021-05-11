GIRLS’ TENNISClarkston
Coach — Margie Denton
Last season’s record — Season canceled.
Returning letterwinners — Kerrington Tenwick, sr.; Jenna Allen, sr.; Corah Cassell, sr.; Katie Kaufman, sr.
Outlook — Coach Margie Denton said she thought her Clarkston girl’s tennis team had the ability to make some postseason noise before the coronavirus shutdown the season in 2020.
The Bantams will have a nice returning batch of seniors, including Kerrington Tenwick, who was a state qualifier in 2019 for singles.
BOYS’S TENNISPullman
Coach — Cody Wendt (sixth year)
Last season’s record — Season canceled.
Returning state qualifiers — none.
Outlook — With the senior leadership of Ravi Lin and twins Jay and Om Sahaym complemented by several returning varsity underclassmen, coach Cody Wendt has high hopes for his team’s success in the newly formed 2A Greater Spokane League.
“This will probably be the deepest varsity from top to bottom that I have ever coached,” he said.
BOYS’ GOLFAsotin
Coach — Jason Emery (eighth year)
Pomeroy
Coach — Tom Ruchert (seventh year)
Returning state qualifiers — NA
Outlook — There will be only three boys’ golfers lined up for seventh year coach Tom Ruchert to coach this season, and despite small participation numbers, Ruchert plans on using a shortened season to build the group up for the future.
“There is some good potential,” he said. “But with a short season, it will take a lot of practice to improve by next (year).”
GIRLS’ GOLF Pomeroy
Coach — Tom Ruchert (seventh year)
Returning state qualifiers — Chase Caruso, so.
Outlook — Pomeroy will be working with a light roster this season, and it wont come with much experience, excluding sophomore Chase Caruso, who is the Pirates most seasoned golfer.
Caruso placed 12th at the state tournament as an eighth grader in 2019.