Softball
Colfax
Coach — Tracy Imler (first season)
Last season’s record — Season canceled.
Returning letterwinners — Harper Booth, soph., OF; Justice Brown, jr., CF; Anni Cox, sr., 2B; Helina Hahn, sr., SS; Delaney Imler, soph., 1B; Perry Imler, sr., 3B; Riane Jones, sr., C; Jorja Koerner, jr., P.
Outlook — With a slew of returners, mostly in the fielding positions, the Bulldogs figure to have the tools to get back into the swing of things. Coach Imler will carry over a solid core along with promising newcomers.
Garfield-Palouse
Coach — Rochelle Pederson (fourth year)
Last season’s record — Season canceled. 8-13 overall in 2019.
Returning letterwinners — Emma Orfe, fr., OF/3B; Denni Fealy, jr., C/OF; Kenzi Pederson, jr., P/SS/1B/C; Maci Brantner, jr., P/OF/P; Madison Cloninger, jr., OF/P; Kendra Lentz, soph., OF; Megan Olson, soph., 1B/OF; Miranda Richards, sr., 3B; Paige Collier, 2B/OF.
Outlook — Coach Pederson expects a sizeable jump from her players coming into this season. Pitching and fielding are strong points she thinks the Vikings will lean on for success.
“Missing a year certainly didn’t help things,” Pederson said. “Confidence is on the the areas that I think our team needs to focus on. It’s slowly getting better with age, but it is my hope they will build upon their success in previous years by trusting their capabilities as well as their teammates.”
Baseball
Asotin
Coach — Jim Holman (15th season)
Last year’s record — Season canceled. 21-5 in 2019.
Returning letterwinners — Ryan Denham, sr., UTL/P; Jace Overberg, sr., UTL/P; Kelton Judy, jr., UTL/P
Outlook — With a strong core of senior pitchers, and a senior transfer in Jake Tanguay, also a pitcher, the Panthers will be looking to replenish some of the talent that led them to the 2019 Washington Class 2B state championship.
The team’s lack of depth because of a low turnout and lack of experience could be an issue.
Colton
Coach — Steve Judy (second season)
Last year’s record — Season canceled.
Returning letterwinners — Trent Druffel, sr.; Kelton Devlin, sr.; Austin Jones, sr.; Jaxon Moehrle, jr.; Kane Weiker, jr.; Dan Bell, soph.; Grant Wolf, soph.; Liam Orfe, fr.; Lane Peters, fr.; Colton Pfaff, fr.
Outlook — There will be a new feel for the Wildcats. Not only will they co-op with Garfield-Palouse, they will also face several different schools than in the past. Sunnyside Christian, Liberty Christian, and DeSales all have joined the Southeast 1B League and offer Colton with new challenges. “We have a great mix of guys,” Judy said. “We are excited to see how we can grow into a complete team.”
Pomeroy
Coach — Dave Boyer (19th season)
Last season’s record — Season canceled. 11-10 overall in 2019.
Returning letterwinners — Jakob Blachley, sr., OF; Carson Zimmerman, sr., IF; Noah Lamb, sr., OF.
Outlook — The Pirates lack an abundunce of leadership this season, as they only have four upperclassmen on the roster. Longtime coach Boyer will be keying in on defense and hitting as strong suits of his team, while looking to develop a strong pitching staff as the year goes on.
Boys’ soccer
Clarkston
Coach — Jerry McGowen (first season)
Last season’s record — Season canceled. 13-6 overall, 5-3 in league in 2019.
Returning letterwinners — Aaron Bunce, sr., defender; Korvin Jones, sr., defender; Seth Brown, jr., striker.
Outlook — McGowen, who had been the junior varsity coach the previous four seasons, will be looking to build up the Bantams. Brown will be looked upon to provide goals as a leading striker.