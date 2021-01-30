Washington’s East Region still stuck in Phase 1

The East Region in Washington state failed once again to meet the requirements necessary to move up a phase, and will remain status quo for the next two weeks, Department of Health statistics showed Friday.
What that means is high school sports, particularly those in the medium- to high-risk categories, will not be moving forward for the time being.
Also, it was learned the Moscow High School boys’ basketball game that was scheduled for 3 p.m. today against Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Bears’ program.
Under the new protocols Gov. Jay Inslee released in his revised reopening plan Jan. 5 called the Healthy Washington plan, the state is broken up into eight regions, and those regions must meet four metrics to advance to the next phase. Each region begins in Phase 1. To move on to the next phase, regions must show: a 10 percent decreasing trend in case rates during the previous two-week period; a 10 percent decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates in the same 14-day period; an intensive care unit occupancy rate that’s at less than 90 percent; and a positivity rate of testing of less than 10 percent.
Inslee updated the guidance Thursday, saying that regions must meet just three of the benchmarks.
In the updated metrics that came out Friday, two of the Evergreen State’s eight regions met the requirements. The Puget Sound and the West regions were able to make three of the protocols, so those areas will advance to Phase 2. The other six regions will continue in Phase 1 until the next update, which will be released Feb. 12. The East region — which includes Spokane, Clarkston, Pullman and Asotin — had a 16 percent decrease in new hospital admissions and an ICU rate at 76 percent. But the positivity rate was at 18 percent, and there was a 22 percent rise in case rates in the past 14 days.
This comes as leagues — such as the Greater Spokane League, the Bi-County 2B and Southeast 1B leagues — attempt to prepares to push forward with a possible compressed season of sports. In the GSL, volleyball and girls’ swimming and diving were set to begin pre-competition practices Feb. 8. While that still could occur, volleyball matches can’t take place until Phase 2 because it is deemed a medium-risk sport.
In the GSL, the football season is scheduled from Feb. 15-April 11, which is three weeks after the latest updated Washington Interscholastic Activities Association plan. The girls’ soccer and cross country seasons will take place from Feb. 22-April 11. The first set of GSL girls’ soccer matches are scheduled for March 2.
In Moscow, an email obtained by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News says all games and practices are suspended in the Bears’ boys basketball program until further notice. Individuals are allowed to resume practice if an athlete provides a negative test result, a note from a physician releasing him to practice and the student shows no symptoms. Any player that are not currently in isolation and does not have signs or symptoms can return to school on Tuesday.
Because today’s game was a league contest, the schools will try to make it up at a later date.
Attempts to reach Moscow athletic director Lance Abendroth were unsuccessful.
It also could put in jeopardy the Bears’ next game, which currently is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday against Coeur d’Alene in an IEL contest at Bear Den. Moscow is 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the IEL.
