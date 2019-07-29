YAKIMA — Carson Coulter pitched a three-hit shutout to keep the Pullman Posse alive as they defeated Wilder 4-0 at the Washington AA state Legion baseball tournament Sunday.
Coulter pitched all seven innings, fanning four, walking one and requiring just 78 pitches.
“He really took the wind out of their sails,” Posse coach Gabby Rodriguez said. “He just had control right from the beginning. He just kept them off-balance.
“They were trying to unload on the baseball and he had them popping up and it really threw their whole team off. You could see they were visibly frustrated, just looking at their body language.”
Today, the Posse will face the Walla Walla Bruins at 4 p.m. in another loser-out game.
The Posse led 1-0 through five frames before tacking on three runs in the sixth to blow the contest open. The Posse’s Mitch LaVielle, Oak Held and Layne Gingerich each had one hit and one RBI.
“It’s funny how baseball works,” Rodriguez said. “We had 13 hits in a loss (on Saturday) and one hit and just a one-run lead through most of this game.
“I was proud of them. Their backs (were) against the wall. ... But having a great game today will hopefully build some confidence within the team. And if they (continue to) play like they did today, they could hopefully make some noise.”
Wilder 000 000 0—0 3 1
Pullman Posse 100 003 x—4 5 0
Titans 3, Blues 0
YAKIMA — Despite pitcher Jon Bean flirting with a no-hitter through three innings, the Asotin County Blues saw their season end with a loss to the University Titans from Spokane. The Blues went 0-2 at the AA Washington state tournament.
“We had a great season and I’m proud of the guys for competing like they did,” Blues coach Steve Judy said. “We’ll hopefully improve the high school programs that we feed into and look forward to getting after it again next year.”
The Titans, a league foe, went up 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth and tacked on another run an inning later.
The Blues committed three errors, and Judy said those “helped them score some runs.”
Judy also credited Titans pitchers Dakota Predmore and Mason Muchlinski for limiting his team to four hits.
“We were hitting (the ball) at guys and just didn’t hit barrels like we should — like we had been,” Judy said. “We weren’t getting the barrel on the ball.”
Justin Spencer and Connor Hayes each had two hits for the Blues, one of Hayes’ a double.
Asotin County 000 000 0—0 4 3
University 000 210 x—3 6 0
Jon Bean and Connor Hayes. Dakota Predmore, Mason Muchlinski (6) and Tanner Madison.
Asotin County Blues hits — Justin Spencer 2, Connor Hayes 2 (2B).
University Titans hits — Brodie Garrett, Kyle Douglas, Tanner Madison, Cannon Marshall 2 (2B), Timmy Brummett.