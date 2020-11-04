With less than two months to go before the planned return of sports in Washington, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday that 50 percent of schools must meet its coronavirus metrics for seasons to begin, putting state championships at risk of being eliminated.
However, the organization also said regions below the 50 percent threshold will have the option to combine with another classification. It’s possible that state tournaments could be replaced by regional culminating events as well. The WIAA’s executive board outlined the process in a meeting Monday.
“(We’re) not eliminating it,” WIAA sports and activities information director Casey Johnson told the Seattle Times. “But certain things would have to happen.”
The WIAA in September released updated requirements for sports to return. In football, as an example, there must be fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people during a 14-day period and the positivity rate must be less than 5 percent. In other words, there must be a low risk of transmission in order to safely conduct competitions.
Pullman athletic director Chris Franklin last week said the COVID-19 rate in Whitman County, which has been on the rise in recent months, must decrease.
“I think it’s a ‘wait and see’ right now,” he said. “The numbers in Pullman have to go down.”
As of Wednesday, there have been 1,854 reported cases of COVID-19 in Whitman County. The region is in the red category, meaning a high risk of community spread. There have been 17 deaths.
Clarkston High School is one of few institutions at its level conducting practices. Athletic director Shannon Wilson said the Bantams, of the Class 2A Greater Spokane League, are “in a tough spot geographically.”
“If we started right now, no one in our league could play,” he said.
It’d be difficult for Clarkston athletic teams to join up elsewhere too, considering travel.
“Where would we go? Clear over to Centralia, or the Seattle area? That’s tough for scheduling,” Wilson said. “I’m just hoping we get it figured out.”
Asotin County, as of Tuesday, has reported 335 coronavirus cases and eight deaths.
The WIAA will monitor the eligibility of schools based on the number of cases reported in their counties, using data provided on Washington’s Risk Assessment Dashboard.
The final decision will be made three weeks before the beginning of the season. The organization previously set a Dec. 28 start for winter sports.
A region would need eight eligible schools in a classification in a sport to hold a regional championship, according to the Seattle Times. Regions are as follows:
Region A — WIAA Districts 1 and 2; Region B — Districts 3 and 4; Region C — Districts 5-9 (including Pullman and Clarkston).
The Greater Spokane League would combine with the Central Washington Athletic Conference to form a Class 2A region.
Pullman High School is conducting classes online, so in-person classes must resume before sports can return at the school. Most of the other local Washington high schools have started some form of in-person instruction, and are conducting podded practices.
“It’s hard to plan right now,” Franklin said last week. “(We’re) planning on following WIAA guidelines … so we’ll see what happens.”
Donn Walden contributed to this report.
Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at (208) 883-4624 and on Twitter @StephanSports.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.