Cross country
Clarkston
Coach — Pat Sobotta (first season)
Returning letterwinners — Mia Bunce, soph.; Aaron Bunce, sr.; Memphis Bromeling, sr.; Korvin Jones, sr.; Mark Tadzhimatov, soph.
Outlook — In a season where participation numbers are down, the Bantams will have a thin roster like many other schools in Washington.
However, behind strong leadership from three returning seniors, Sobotta said the experience will help build up some of the newer runners.
Colton
Coach — Casey Schlee
Returning letterwinners — N/A.
Outlook — With a newly constructed cross country team, the Bulldogs will be looking at a slow-building type of year under Schlee.
Pullman
Coach — Allix Potratz-Lee (second season)
Returning letterwinners — Abdur Islam, jr.; Isaac Acosta, jr.; Lucian Pendry, so.; Brendan Doumit, so.; Craig Collar, so.; Kolby Uhlenkott, so.; Jose Najera, so.; Colden Johnson, sr.; Kylie Franklin, jr.; Nicole Jones, jr.; Madeline Jones, jr.; Elly Kunkel, jr.; Abigail Wacker, jr.; Audrey Cousins, so..
Outlook — With a stockpile of runners who have improved the past few seasons, Potratz-Lee seems to think this is the year the Greyhounds peak.
Most of Pullman’s returners are juniors and sophomores.
“The future is bright,” Potratz-Lee said. “We lost a couple of incredible seniors last year. But we are returning a large and impressive group of talented and young runners.”
Football
Asotin
Coach — Jim Holman (seventh season)
Last year’s record — 8-2 overall, 4-1 in league
Returning letterwinners — Zach Thummel, sr., OL/DL; Ty Galles, jr., RB/DB; Jack Gilmore, sr., RB/LB; Brayden Barnea, sr., RB/LB; Josh Epling, sr., WR/DB; Jonah Goeckner, sr., WR/DB; Luis Ramirez, sr., OL/DL; Bryce Hukriede, sr., OL/DL; Gavin Wood, so., OL/Dl; Nick Heier, jr., OL/DL.
Outlook — Holman expects a “strong and experienced” run game this season as well as all-around game experience from other positions. As many other schools are, Holman is excited to see his Panthers back competing in games after a 16-month layoff.
Clarkston
Coach — Brycen Bye (seventh season)
Last year’s record — 9-2 overall, 4-0 in league
Returning varsity letterwinners — Dawson Packwood, sr., OL/DL; Eddie Berglund, sr., RB/DB; Grant Click, sr., WR/DB; Dylan Satter, sr., OL/DL/LB; Cameron Hovden, sr., WR/DB; Dreysan Shubert, sr., OL/DL; Ryan Page, sr., OL/LB; Josh West, sr., OL/DL; Tiger Carringer, jr., RB/DB; Dawson Blunt, jr., WR/DB; Robby Reagan, jr., WR/DB; Conrad Dudley, jr., OL/DL.
Outlook — Clarkston finished with an unblemished league record last season, and Bye will have a slew of returners htis year for an abbreviated schedule in 2021.
The Bantams will feature five seniors on the defensive and offensive lines, giving them experience from those positions. Senior Eddie Berglund, a first-team all league pick, is expected to be leaned on heavily in the run game.
Pomeroy
Coach — Kyle Kimble (fifth season)
Last year’s record — 6-5 overall, 5-3 in league
Returning varsity letterwinners — Tyson Kimble, sr., OL/DL; Carson Zimmerman, sr., OL/DL; Braedyn White, jr., OL/DL; Troy Steele, jr., OL/DL; Richie Vechio, jr., OL/DL; Noah Lamb, sr., WR/RB/DB; Colton Slaybaugh, jr., WR/RB/TE/DB; Trent Gwinn, jr., QB/RB/WR/LB; Kato Latham, jr., OL/DL; Jakob Blachly, sr., TE/LB/DB; Trevin Kimble, so., TE/LB; Brodie Magill, QB/WR/DB.
Outlook — The Pirates will look to build off a successful season that ended in a first-round playoff exit against Selkirk.
With veteran returners, including Gwinn — who was an All-1B Southeast League pick in 2019 — Pomeroy should fair well with experienced lineman and athletic newcomers in the skill positions. Kimble listed conditioning and keeping players healthy during a full season as his main concerns to start the year.
Pullman
Coach — David Cofer (fourth season)
Last year’s record — 6-4 overall, 2-2 in league
Returning varsity letterwinners — Carson Coulter, sr., QB/WR/DB; Ryan Bickelhaupt, sr., WR/DB; Riley Pettitt, jr., QB/DE; Justin Tran, jr., RB/DB; Jason Tran, sr., RB/LB; Mason Emerson, sr., WR/DB; Zack Farnsworth, sr., TE/LB; Nick Robinson, jr., OL/DL; Tanner Richartz, sr., OL/DL; Gabe Westensee, sr., OL/DL; Kyle Volk, sr., OL/DL.
Outlook — With 11 returning players, the Greyhounds look to have success in the GSL this season.
“Our senior class includes 11 guys who really embrace the team mentality and provide solid leadership for our program,” Cofer said. “Some physicality mixed with speed up front on both sides.”
Girls’ soccer
Clarkston
Coach — Ryan Newhouse (ninth season)
Last year’s record — 8-10
Returning letterwinners — Jenna Allen, sr., midfielder; Taryn Demers, soph., back; Chassidy Schneider, soph., midfielder; Emma Grubb, sr., striker; Jolee Nicholas, sr., striker; Joanna Schnatterle, jr., midfielder; Luella Skinner, jr., midfielder; Kerington Tenwick, sr., back; Sadie Thummel, soph., midfielder; Claire Teasley, jr., back; Erika Pickett, jr., goalie.
Outlook — Newhouse cites “strong returning experience, depth and leadership” as his team’s key strengths this season.
The Bantams boast a returning core of “talented players hungry to prove themselves” and “talented freshmen coming in as well.” Newhouse will focus on helping his team “connect” and develop “game-play chemistry” early on in the season.
Pullman
Coach — Doug Winchell (24th season)
Last year’s record — 0-16
Returning letterwinners — Alene Itani, soph, midfielder; Meghan McSweeney, sr., forward; Audrey Pitzer, jr., defender; Elise McDougle, jr., defender; Elise French, jr., midfielder; Hailey Talbot, sr., midfielder; Vanna Chun, soph., midfielder; Ellie Thomas, sr., defender; Madi Wolfe, sr., midfielder; Hannah James, soph., forward.
Outlook — The unusual circumstances of this season have led to a lower turnout for the Greyhounds who will not field a JV team this season.
“We can’t afford injuries or a quarantine situation,” Winchell said. “We started three freshmen last year; they should be much improved. We have a couple incoming freshmen that should help shore up our back line.”
Girls’ swimming
Pullman
Coach — Amy Ripley (second season)
Returning letterwinners — Natalie Armstrong, sr.; Emma Bryson, jr.; Jayden Chen, sr.; Melrose Gilbert, jr.; Madison Weber, jr.; Sharmila Yim, jr..
Outlook — The Greyhounds will rely on their star power in a condensed season where Ripley won’t have as big of a turnout as in past seasons. Gilbert — who was a first-team All-Great Northern League selection and finished sixth in state in the 200-meter freestyle in 2020 — will be looked upon to lead the team. Weber was a first-team All-GNL selection in the 50-meter free and was second team in the breaststroke.
Volleyball
Clarkston
Coach — Marie Huffman (first year)
Last year’s record — 2-10 in league
Returning letterwinners — Corah Cassell, sr., DS; Alyssa Sangster, sr., DS; Drew Kaufman, sr., OH; Amya Dahl, sr., S; Katie Kaufman, sr., OH; Maggie Ogden, sr., MB.
Outlook — Cassell, Sangster and Dahl likely will be three relied upon contributors on both sides of the net for Huffman.
As the Bantams look to size up opposing teams in the Greater Spokane League, Clarkston’s senior-laden class should be experienced enough to lead the Bantams to a good share of victories.
Colton
Coach — Jill Nelson (second season)
Last year’s record — 14-8 overall, 7-5 in league
Returning letterwinners — Addy Purnell, sr., RH; Rylee Vining, sr., S; Sidni Whitcomb, soph., DS; Josie Schultheis, sr., OH; Mary Pluid, jr., MB; Rachel Becker, soph., DS; Maggie Meyer, jr., MB.
Outlook — The Wildcats will look to the skill and leadership of experienced returners such as Vining and Schultheis for leadership this season.
“We are hopeful that we can get some games in,” Nelson said. “These girls are looking forward to competing.”
Garfield-Palouse
Coach — Brad Rader (ninth season)
Last year’s record — 7-7
Returning letterwinners — Kenzi Pederson, jr., OH; Denni Fealy, jr., S; Maci Brantner, jr., MH; Rachel Meewasen, sr., MH; Rielee Renee, sr., OH; Miranda Richards, sr., DS; Megan Olsen, soph., S/DS.
Outlook — An experienced setter and group of hitters will make for a strong Viking offense this season.
Rader calls his players “a bunch of goofballs” who nonetheless “are very competitive.”
Pomeroy
Coach — Adam Van Vogt (first season)
Last year’s record — 27-4
Returning letterwinners — Mckenzie Watko, sr., L; Keely Maves, jr., MB; Jillian Herres, soph., S; Chase Caruso, soph., OH; Kendall Dixon, soph., MB/RH.
Outlook — Inexperience will be a problem for some members of this year’s Pirates roster, but Van Vogt feels their “passion for volleyball and coachability” will compensate.
“Despite how hard this past year has been, they are really positive, have a great attitude, and come ready to practice,” he said.
Pullman
Coach — Megan McNanny (second season)
Last year’s record — 22-5 overall, 12-0 in league
Returning varsity letterwinners — Mikayla Uhlenkott, sr., OH; Addie Hawes, sr., setter; Hannah Gecas, sr., OH/DS; Kalee Hildenbrand, sr., MH; Margot Keane, so., OH; Keleigh Myers, jr., S/DS.
Outlook — After taking the Inland Empire League last season with a perfect record, the Greyhounds will look to feel out it’s new GSL opponents under strong senior leadership and seven returners, four of which are seniors. McNanny expects a competitive group to have a chance at winning in a new league.