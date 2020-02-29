SPOKANE — Ashlyn Wallace continued her dominant postseason run on Friday night, tallying 15 points, three assists and four steals while going a perfect 8-of-8 from the foul line as the Clarkston girls’ basketball team defeated Franklin Pierce 56-31 in a Washington Class 2A regional game at West Valley High School.
Erika Pickett chipped in seven points and nine rebounds, and Lauren Jackson added six points, seven boards and two steals.
With the win, the 11th-seeded Bantams (19-6) will advance to a state tournament game and will play against the loser of Port Angeles and Tumwater, who will square off at 4 p.m. today, at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Yakima SunDome.
Clarkston got off to an ice-cold start from the field, connecting on just four of its first 19 attempts in the first period, as the Bantams held on to a one-possession lead at 11-8 at the quarter break.
The Bantams then surged to a 20-8 run in the second eight minutes, blowing the game wide open through suffocating effort on the defensive end. They were up 31-14 at halftime.
“Our 3-pointers weren’t working well,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We had to make up for that in other areas ... and that was defense.
“We were able to force a lot of turnovers and got fast-break points out of it.”
Clarkston totaled 17 steals on the night, shot 13-of-15 at the free-throw line, and turned the ball over just seven times, displaying a high level of mental focus that was needed to close out a game with such high stakes.
“I think our girls are really playing with confidence and we had nine girls who truly contributed to the win,” Sobotta said.
As the game wore on, the Bantams continued to keep thier foot on the gas. They stretched their lead to 18 points by the end of the third quarter and cruised from there.
The 14th-seeded Cardinals (17-10) were led by Zionna Barbee’s 16 points, while Katy Cook hit two 3s and finished with 10 points.
However, Clarkston held the rest of the Franklin Pierce roster to just five points as the Cardinals seemingly could not get a bucket to drop all game long.
Clarkston saw every member of the team score, and have continued to garner momentum as a unit.
“It’s become way more than the Bantam 5,” Sobotta said. “We have great talent coming off our bench that would be starting at most schools.”
FRANKLIN PIERCE (17-10)
Iasia Paulino 0 0-0 0, Katy Cook 4 0-0 10, Zionna Barbee 7 0-2 16, Paradise Dorrough 1 0-0 2, Niah Sims 1 0-0 2, Jaiyla Gore 0 1-2 1, Dylynne Howser 0 0-0 0, Bailee Disney 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 1-4 31.
CLARKSTON (19-6)
Ashlyn Wallace 3 8-8 15, Mickala Jackson 3 0-0 7, Maggie Ogden 1 2-4 4, Jacey Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Erika Pickett 2 3-3 7, AJ Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Lauren Johnson 3 0-0 6, Jalena Henry 2 0-0 4, Samantha Chatfield 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 13-15 56.
Franklin Pierce 8 6 9 8—31
Clarkston 11 20 10 15—56
3-point goals — Barbee 2, Cook 2, Wallace, Jackson, Hernandez.