The Clarkston girls’ basketball team has had a postseason schedule that has forced them to play with their backs against the wall to avoid elimination and earn a Washington Class 2A state tournament berth for the second consecutive season.
The run of five consecutive victories have the 11th-seeded Bantams in the Hardwood Classic this week, starting with a game at 9 a.m. today at the Yakima SunDome against sixth-seeded Port Angeles.
Also competing in the tournament is Colfax in Class 2B and Pomeroy, the top seed in Class 1B. Those tournaments will take place at Spokane Arena.
Clarkston (20-6) lost its regular-season finale Feb. 11 against West Valley 62-52, but has rattled off five consecutive victories since. One was a rematch against the Eagles, and the Bantams rallied for a 40-39 victory in a district final Feb. 18.
After finishing in third place in the state in 2019, Clarkston is primed for another deep run thanks to the momentum it’s built up the past couple of weeks.
Junior point guard and Great Northern League MVP Ashlyn Wallace has risen to the occasion and taken her game to new heights for the Bantams. She has delivered multiple key performances that have anchored this tightly-knit unit through the tough stretch of competition it has faced.
“She is a silent leader and doesn’t say a lot, but her actions speak for themselves,” coach Debbie Sobotta said.
Wallace’s 34-point outburst during Clarkston’s 71-48 win Feb. 15 in a district semifinal against East Valley only added fuel to the fire for the Bantams, who have continued to put trust in each other to keep their season alive.
Sobotta credited her team for their togetherness.
“The first practice after we lost to West Valley, I had them walk around the track and talk to each other about what they want for their season,” Sobotta said. “They all agreed that the season could still be whatever we wanted it to be.
“Everyone has got a laser-focus as to what we need to do right now. They are not worried about any outside influences and their pulling together and playing for each other.”
Pomeroy
Pomeroy’s season opened with bad news, as starting point guard Emma Severs underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in August.
Severs has since returned to action, where she logged nine points in Pomeroy’s 50-39 victory Feb. 21 against Oakesdale in a district final, then added 17 points in Saturday’s 61-39 regional win against Wellpinit.
“This year was an emotional start for everyone,” coach Tai Bye said. “We went in knowing that she might be out all season. and she has led us from the point for the last two years, so it was tough.”
Severs was cleared to return at the end of February, about six months after the procedure, going to rehab appointments three times per week.
Despite her absence, the Pirates are 22-1 and will face either Naselle or Curlew at 5:30 p.m Thursday.
Pomeroy has fallen short of a state championship two consecutive years, placing in second behind Colton both times. The Wildcats, who have won the title 10 of the past 11 seasons, did not make it out of the district tourney this season.
Pomeroy has seen contributions across the board, and 6-foot-1 senior and team captain Maddy Dixon has been there every step of the way, ensuring her Pirates stay in contention.
Dixon averages 15.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest, but it has been her leadership qualities that speak volumes about her impact.
“She is our physical and vocal leader,” Bye said. “She puts in more work than anyone and doesn’t make excuses. She holds everyone accountable.”
Colfax
Having a deep roster has been a luxury for 18th-year coach Corey Baerlocher this season, as the Bulldogs (18-8) are the No. 12 seed and will face Toldeo at 12:15 p.m. today.
Colfax runs a fast-paced game, and Baerlocher has his rotation set up to allow his players to be able to go hard for short stints and take frequent rests to stay fresh,
“It’s an incredible advantage to be able to have the kids go hard,” Baerlocher said.
“I’ve always liked to use a deep bench ... we play fast and furious and we rotate nine or 10 players usually.”
The Bulldogs are led by sophomore and first-team all-league selection Asher Cai, and junior Kierstyn York, who was a second-team all-league pick.
“Over the last four or five weeks, I feel like we have grown the most,” Baerlocher said. “They are playing unselfishly, and that’s leading to wins.”
“We relish in that.”