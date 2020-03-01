SPOKANE — Quick swipes and a balanced offensive effort led Colfax’s girls’ basketball team to a 58-27 rout of Brewster in a Washington Class 2B regional tournament game at University High School and advance to the state tournament.
The Bulldogs (18-8) advance to play Toledo at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Spokane Arena in the first round of State.
Colfax forced 26 Brewster (17-9) turnovers and made 16 steals in a complete defensive domination. The Bulldogs wanted to start the game fast and aggressive, which they did in bringing a lot of pressure.
“We wanted to come out and put the pressure on them right away,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said. “We wanted to set the tone and we did exactly that in the early going.”
Colfax opened the game in a a 2-3 zone defensive scheme, but after the first quarter they switched to full court man, which Baerlocher said was executed to perfection.
“We stepped up to the ball and rotated very well in their passing lanes,” Baerlocher said.
The Bulldogs ended the first half with a 37-9 lead, and Colfax didn’t let off the gas. Brewster was held to single-digit points in three out of the four quarters.
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell and Kierstyn York led the Bulldogs with 14 points each. Sydney Berquist added 10 points.
Anni Cox didn’t score but had a career-high seven steals to fuel the defense.
“She was a ball hawk today,” Baerlocher said. “She caused a lot of problems for them. We don’t just measure a player’s impact in points. Her steals were a big part of tonight’s victory.”
Perry Imler and Justice Brown, both of whom came off the bench, led the team with nine rebounds.
Colfax was playing team basketball on the offensive end — the Bulldogs finished with 11 total assists on 22 field goals.
“The kids shared the ball exceptionally well tonight,” Baerlocher said.
He also credited the team’s work in the film room and attention to detail.
“We broke down the game film before this game and talked about player tendencies and what to look for,” Baerlocher said. “They executed the game plan flawlessly and found gaps and made extra passes and created open lanes.”
BREWSTER (17-9)
Makenna Kelly 0 0-0 0, Halle Aparicio 0 0-0 0, Mikenna Kelpman 0 1-2 1, Michaun Kelpman 0 8-8 8, Perla Perez 0 0-1 0, Cynthia Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Ochoa 0 0-2 0, Abi Boesel 2 6-7 10, Vicky Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Anah Wulf 0 1-2 1, Sammi Emigh 3 1-2 7, Ehlexia Hurtazo 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 17-24 27.
COLFAX (18-8)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 5 2-3 14, Kaitlyn Cornish 1 0-1 2, Shyah Antoine 4 1-2 9 7, Asher Cai 2 0-0 5, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 6 2-2 14, Sydney Berquist 3 4-5 10, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0 , Justice Brown 1 0-1 3, Abree Aune 0 1-2 1, Perry Imler 0 0-2 0, McKenna Lomax 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-18 58.
Brewster 4 5 8 10—27
Colfax 15 22 18 3—58
3 point goals — Sakamoto-Howell 2, Cai, Brown.