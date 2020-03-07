YAKIMA — Tru Allen converted a pair of free throws with five seconds on the clock to help seventh-seeded Clarkston earn a 42-38 victory Friday in a Washington Class 2A boys’ state semifinal basketball game against No. 4 seed Lindbergh at the Yakima SunDome.
The Bantams (20-5) advance to their first state final in five years, in which they face North Kitsap at 3 p.m. today at the same site.
“It was a grind from the tip,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “The entire game was just a grind.”
Clarkston led 16-14 through a defensive opening half, but Lindbergh nosed ahead 36-35 through three quarters. Allen and Trey Dreadfulwater combined for all 17 of Clarkston’s fourth-quarter points to pull the Bantams back out in front.
“We didn’t play well offensively at times, but our defense held in there again,” Jones said. “That’s been our calling card all year long. To hold a team like Lindbergh — very athletic, very long — to hold them to 38 points is quite the feat.”
Allen finished with a team-high 19 points, while Dreadfulwater scored 13. Xavier Bailey and Mo Kora each notched 14 points for Lindbergh (25-4).
“To reach a state championship game is quite the accomplishment, and our guys are very excited,” said Jones, whose team lost to North Kitsap in a regional crossover game last year before getting revenge in the state fourth-place contest. “They’re even more excited to know that they’re going to be able to get out there and play an opponent that we have some experience against, and we’re looking forward to that game against a very good North Kitsap team that knocked off the No. 1 team in the state tonight in Lynden.
“We’ve got one more day together, and we’re going to make the most of that one day together for sure.”
LINDBERGH (25-4)
Xavier Bailey 6 1-3 14, Mo Kora 4 6-9 14, Julian Gary 1 1-4 3, Deonte Forrnerette 2 0-0 4, Brian Pocaigue 0 0-0 0, Parkrer Duncan 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 8-16 38.
CLARKSTON (20-5)
Christian Robbins 1 0-0 2, Tru Allen 7 5-7 19, Alex Italia 2 2-3 6, Trey Dreadfulwater 5 0-0 13, Kaeden Frazier 0 0-0 0, Max Johnson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Chatfield 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 7-12 42.
Lindbergh 10 4 12 12—38
Clarkston 10 6 9 17—42
3-point goals — Bailey, Duncan, Dreadfulwater 3.