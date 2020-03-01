SPOKANE — Senior Blake Jones racked up 28 points and 12 rebounds in what Garfield-Palouse coach Steve Swinney called a “phenomenal game,” leading the Vikings to a 79-51 Washington Class 1B regional boys’ basketball victory against Chief Kitsap Academy of Poulsbo at University High School.
Younger brother Austin Jones tallied 19 points with five field goals and an 8-for-8 performance from the foul line, and Ethan Hawkins joined them in double digits with 14 points.
The Vikings (17-7) next will face Muckleshoot Tribal, which lost 62-50 to Lummi Nation in another regional game, at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Spokane Arena in the state tournament. The winner of that game moves on to face Naselle at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Garfield-Palouse (17-7) had its most dominant run of the game right out of the gate in a 21-9 opening quarter.
Chief Kitsap (13-7) was led by Josh Bagley with 13 points and Topher Old Coyote had four 3-pointers in the second half for 12. The Bears were able to reach double-digit totals in each of the three remaining quarters, but never cut the gap.
“We weren’t real disciplined, but the kids shot the ball pretty well tonight, and we were just happy to have the win,” Swinney said. “A little disappointed in our defense, but other than that, the kids played hard.”
This was Gar-Pal’s second consecutive loser-out victory since falling 47-43 in overtime to Oakesdale in the Feb. 21 district final. The Vikings bounced back with a 50-31 defeat of Prescott the next day.
“I think we’re starting to peak at the right time,” Swinney said. “Kids are coming together a little more.”
CHIEF KITSAP ACADEMY (13-7)
Chris Wion-Rathbun 3 3-4 9, Austin Wion-Rathbun 1 0-3 2, Kaiden Finkbonner 2 0-3 4, Judah Andrews 1 2-5 4, Josh Bagley 4 3-5 13, Topher Old Coyote 4 0-0 12, Tyler Marquez 0 0-0 0, Mateo Sipai 3 1-3 7, Stonechild Chiefstick 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Pondelick 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-20 51.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (17-7)
Dawson Dugger 1 0-0 2, Austin Jones 5 8-8 19, Blake Jones 12 3-4 28, Jacob Anderson 3 0-0 6, Daniel Kramer 1 0-0 2, Jaxson Orr 2 1-2 6, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 5 2-3 14, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 14-17 79.
Chief Kitsap Academy 9 14 15 13—51
Garfield-Palouse 21 16 21 21—79
3-point goals — Old Coyote 4, C. Wion-Rathbun 2, Bagley 2, Hawkins, A. Jones, B. Jones, Orr.