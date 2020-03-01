SPOKANE — Once the Colfax boys grabbed the lead, they refused to let it go.
John Lustig was 6-for-6 at the foul line in the fourth quarter Saturday at University High School as the Bulldogs rallied for a 69-58 regional tournament win against Oroville to capture a berth in the Washington Class 2B state basketball tournament.
Colfax (20-7) avoided elimination and opens State at 9 p.m. Wednesday against White Swan at Spokane Arena.
Lustig, a sophomore, finished with 21 points and received help down the stretch from seniors Blake Holman and Hunter Claassen, who wound up with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Holman collected eight points and five rebounds as the Bulldogs outscored the Hornets 21-8 in the fourth quarter, going 11-of-12 at the free-throw line.
“We have some guys, some seniors, who really didn’t want their season to end,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
The Bulldogs led by a point at halftime but allowed 21 third-quarter points and trailed by four at one juncture of the final quarter. They turned the tide with solid defense.
“In the second and third quarters, we had trouble getting two or three stops in a row,” Jenkin said. “Finally in the fourth, we were able to do that.”
For the Hornets (12-14), Julian Lopez scored 21 points and Noah Hilderbrand added 19, but the Bulldogs held another Oroville threat, Austin Bernard, to four points. Jenkin had entered with a goal of limiting all three of those.
At the other end of the court, Oroville defenders applied pressure on the perimeter but Colfax countered by attacking the rim.
The Bulldogs are seeking their first state championship since 2012. They placed second the next year and have piled up numerous top-4 trophies through the years.
OROVILLE (12-14)
Carson Allie 2 2-2 8, Easton Anderson 1 0-0 2, Noah Hilderbrand 8 1-1 19, Julian Lopez 9 0-0 21, Ocampo 1 2-2 4, John Revente 0 0-0 0, Austin Bernard 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 5-5 58.
COLFAX (20-7)
Hunter Claassen 5 5-6 16, Cole Baerlocher 2 3-4 7, John Lustig 7 7-7 21, Gavin Hammer 0 2-2 2, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 0 0-0 0, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 9 0-0 18, Lane Gingerich 2 0-0 5, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-19 69.
Oroville 15 14 21 8—58
Colfax 16 14 18 21—69
3-point goals — Allie 2, Hilderbrand 2, Lopez 3, Claassen, Gingerich.