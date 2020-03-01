YAKIMA — Clarkston’s Tru Allen had 18 of his game-high 27 points in the second half Saturday as the Bantams rallied past Toppenish 53-49 in a Washington Class 2A regional boys basketball game at Eisenhower High School.
With the victory, Clarkston (19-5) will play Mount Lake Terrace or Black Hills, who will play in a first-round state game at 9 p.m. Wednesday, in a quarterfinal-round contest at 9 p.m. Thursday at Yakima SunDome.
The Bantams fell into an early hole after standout Gus Hagestad went out with an injury in the first quarter. Hagestad’s knee gave out as he jumped to catch a three-quarter-court pass, and he was taken to an area hospital.
“It was a bit of a shock for us as a team,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said of the injury. “We had to really battle through some adversity.”
The Wildcats (21-3) led 13-6 through the first quarter and 23-18 at halftime. Clarkston edged ahead 38-37 at the end of the third quarter after a four-point play from Alex Italia, then added three more points to its lead in the fourth.
“Toppenish makes the game really difficult with their speed, and we had a hard time adjusting to that in the first half,” Jones said.
Trey Dreadfulwater provided all eight of his points in the second half, while Kaeden Frazier and Wyatt Chatfield came up with what Jones called “huge offensive rebounds” in the fourth quarter.
“Those little plays were a huge difference that allowed us to win the game,” said Jones.
“I’m excited about where our team is at overall,” said Jones, who was uncertain of Hagestad’s status. “We’re just taking it one game at a time.”
CLARKSTON (19-5)
Misael Perez 0 0-0 0, Christian Robbins 1 0-0 2, Tru Allen 9 8-9 27, Alex Italia 2 2-5 7, Trey Dreadfulwater 3 0-0 8, Kaeden Frazier 1 0-2 2, Gus Hagestad 1 0-0 2, Max Johnson 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Chatfield 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-16 53.
TOPPENISH (21-3)
Manuel Felan 1 1-1 3, Joshua Perez 2 0-0 4, Isaac Perez 4 3-6 12, Riley Mesplie 2 0-1 5, Matthew Ramirez 2 1-2 5, Jason Grant 8 4-6 20, Freddy Robledo 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-16 49.
Clarkston 6 12 20 15—53
Toppenish 13 10 14 12—49
3-point goals — Dreadfulwater 2, Allen, Italia, Johnson, Perez, Mesplie.