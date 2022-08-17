Lewis-Clark State senior libero Kenzie Dean, left, hits a ball during a 2021 match. Dean led the Warriors with 490 digs a year ago and will be an integral part of the team as they open the season Thursday at William Jessup (Calif.).
Lewis-Clark State sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez hits a ball during a 2021 Cascade Conference match at Corban. Ung Enriquez was an honorable mention All-Northwest Region selection by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and will be key to the Warriors’ success this season, which begins Thursday at William Jessup (Calif.).
Lewis-Clark State senior libero Kenzie Dean, left, hits a ball during a 2021 match. Dean led the Warriors with 490 digs a year ago and will be an integral part of the team as they open the season Thursday at William Jessup (Calif.).
Courtesy LCSC Athletics
Lewis-Clark State sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez hits a ball during a 2021 Cascade Conference match at Corban. Ung Enriquez was an honorable mention All-Northwest Region selection by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and will be key to the Warriors’ success this season, which begins Thursday at William Jessup (Calif.).
With a season under their belts in Cascade Conference volleyball, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors have the lay of the land and have high hopes to begin scaling the ranks in earnest as they open the new season Thursday.
In its first full season since moving from the Frontier Conference, LCSC finished 17-14 overall and 11-11 in the conference in 2021. This year’s Warriors are taking a trip to California to kick things off, making their season debut against William Jessup at 3 p.m. Thursday. They continue their California tour with four more nonconference matches during the weekend, then start their conference run facing Walla Walla at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 in College Place, Wash.
“What I’d say is, we’ve spent now a full year in the Cascade Conference, so we know what it looks like,” LCSC coach Shaun Pohlman said. “We’re up against a lot of stiff competition, and it goes deep. It’s not just two teams or three teams that are tough; it is a very stiff competition throughout the Cascade — and that first and foremost is exciting, and it also provides us an opportunity to put our hard hats on and get to work.”
In addition to the benefit of a full season, Pohlman stressed the advantages the team has gained from its first complete stretch of offseason preparation since 2019.
“I believe our culture really took shape as to what we want it to look like,” he said. “It’s been one of my favorite offseasons. It’s one of those, ‘you-don’t-know-what-you-miss-till-it’s-gone’ (things) when you miss an offseason, and when you miss two it’s like, ‘Whoa.’”
Many of last year’s starters are returning, but the roster was shaken up somewhat by the recent departure of setter Hannah Martinez for personal reasons. Stepping in to replace her is Lewiston High School graduate Jennah Carpenter, a sophomore who last set as a senior for the Bengals in 2019.
“She’s worked hard, she’s proven her worth every day, and it’s been fun watching her step into a role at a time her team needs her and doing a great job with that,” Pohlman said of Carpenter.
The Warriors, who fell in the first round of last year’s conference tournament, plan to head into the event this year gunning for a significant improvement on that showing.
“Our biggest goal is to make it to the national tournament,” said Warrior offensive powerhouse Cassidy Nelson, a senior who led the team last year in kills (298), aces (34), and points (345.5).
To do that, LCSC would need to finish in the top six.
Before coming to Lewis-Clark State last year, Nelson played two seasons for Laramie College in Cheyenne, Wyo., and one at UNLV. Heading into her fifth and final year of collegiate competition, she shares Pohlman’s upbeat assessment of the culture among the Warriors.
“In Cheyenne, we loved each other, and in Las Vegas we worked really, really hard,” she said. “Here, I get the best of both worlds. It’s amazing.”