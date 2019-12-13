Abbie Johnson hit a trailing jumper to spark a 9-0 run and that was one of two runs which helped the 12th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team pull away against nonconference foe Walla Walla on Thursday at the Activity Center. The Warriors won 65-48.
With 6:12 left before halftime, Johnson’s jumper gave the Warriors an 18-14 lead and Jamie Nielsen hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds later to push LCSC’s lead to seven. Nielsen led the Warriors (7-2) with nine points.
“You’ve gotta respect every opponent,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “You’ve gotta come out and play. I think we didn’t have the energy to start the game and hey, they’re not bad.”
Especially Walla Walla’s Carolina Montes (18 points) and Isabella Robles (16 points). Robles had 10 by halftime to keep the Wolves (2-8) within 10, but L-C opened the second half on another 9-0 run to put the game out of reach.
Peyton Souvenir and Abbie Johnson had four points apiece during that spurt. Souvenir finished with eight points and six assists.
“I thought they ran the floor well, got a lot of transition points,” Walla Walla coach Paul Starkebaum said.
Souvenir scored on a fastbreak layin assisted by Abby Farmer with 5:05 left in the third and 30 seconds later, Johnson scored in the post to extend L-C’s lead to 39-20.
“Abby, she really pushed the ball, got the transition game going,” Orr said.
Orr also lauded LCSC’s Hannah Burland for her energy and the Wolves for their defensive focus.
“They made us play long possessions,” Orr said. “I don’t know how many times the shot clock went off and we took a shot or hit a shot at the buzzer, so they made us play long possessions.
“And we didn’t get into a really good rhythm offensively all night long.”
Souvenir had four steals and the Warriors scored 21 points off turnovers.
Burland and Kiara Burlage each scored seven for LCSC, which held a 29-10 edge in bench points.
“I was happy to get all our players in and playing time because the last three or four girls coming in off the bench didn’t get a lot (of time) for us the past couple games,” Orr said.
WALLA WALLA (2-8)
Robles 6-13 1-2 16, Stanyer 0-0 0-0 0, Quintana 1-4 0-0 2, Casem 1-5 0-0 2, Montes 6-22 4-5 18, Zamora 1-1 0-0 2, Follet 0-0 0-0 0, Saucedo 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Babitu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 7-9 48.
LCSC (7-2)
Johnson 3-4 0-0 6, Burlage 1-3 5-6 7, Souvenir 2-6 4-6 8, Edmiston 1-5 4-5 6, Nielson 3-10 1-2 9, Schroeder 3-6 0-0 6, Burland 3-6 0-0 7, Farmer 2-4 0-0 5, Weaver 2-5 0-0 5, Muhelhausen 0-2 1-2 1, Sykora 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 22-55 16-23 65.
Walla Walla 10 10 10 18—48
LCSC 13 17 16 19—65
3-point goals — Walla Walla 5-22 (Robles 3-6, Quintana 0-1, Casem 0-1, Montes 2-14), LCSC 5-17 (Souvenir 0-1, Edmiston 0-1, Nielson 2-5, Schroeder 0-2, Burland 1-3, Farmer 1-2, Weaver 1-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Walla Walla 36 (Robles 7), LCSC 37 (Burlage 11). Assists — Walla Walla 8 (Casem 3), LCSC 12 (Souvenir 6). Total fouls — Walla Walla 20, LCSC 8. A — 234.
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.