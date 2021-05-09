It’d been four years since the Lewis-Clark State Warriors posed on Harris Field, showing off a new banner. That drought was snapped Sunday.
No, it wasn’t one of those sought-after red banners, presented to the NAIA's top baseball team every spring.
This photo op wasn’t preceded by a dogpile or any profuse celebrating. But it was nonetheless a welcome pre-World Series momentum boost for the businesslike Warriors, who swept through the Cascade Conference tournament in their first season as a full member.
No. 5 LCSC handled Corban University 6-1 to cap a perfect weekend in the tourney — the first pre-Series postseason event at the venue in 13 years.
“This is where we feel like we belong. This is late baseball, and we feel like we should dominate this part,” said senior first baseman Brock Ephan, the conference’s MVP who more than proved himself as such with a 5-for-5 showing.
The Warriors (41-4) now await the start of the Series, which kicks off here May 28. They’ll be seeking their 20th national title, and this seems to be their most complete lot since they claimed banner No. 19 in 2017.
“A little postseason baseball. It’s nice to be in that environment, where teams are competing,” said third-year LCSC coach Jake Taylor, who had to watch this one from the left-field stands after getting ejected late in Saturday’s game against the same opponent.
“It helps us, getting some more games in, playing on our home field. We keep learning from every series and we’ll take it into the next couple weeks of practice.”
LCSC was met with a true challenge in back-to-back contests by the visiting Warriors from Salem, Ore., who played confident and relaxed a day after securing at least a runner-up finish — and by virtue, their first berth to an NAIA Opening Round tournament.
“They really came out to win one those last couple games,” Ephan said. “Have to give it to them.”
The hosts leaned on lockdown pitching, and their sporadic offense’s few bursts were enough to turn back Corban 4-1 the day before.
The rematch had a similar feel.
“They’re a scrappy group. They’re playing well at the right time,” Taylor said of the other Warriors (22-29). “It’s tough to beat a team 10 times in a row. They know us, we know them. They had a good game plan.”
LCSC led just 1-0 — thanks to a run-scoring error in the third on what should've been an inning-ending lineout to center from Aidan Nagle — before a mini breakthrough in the seventh. Ephan roped a single to right field and slugging outfielder Nagle followed it up with an RBI single to score senior third baseman Dillon Plew, who’d been plunked by a pitch.
Ephan’s fifth hit came in the game-clinching eighth. He lifted a two-out double to a tricky spot in right field, just out of the reach of a charging Corban outfielder’s glove.
Catcher Matt James, shortstop Riley Way and Plew all drew walks beforehand, and Ephan’s knock cleared the bags.
It was Ephan’s first 5-for-5 game of his LCSC career. He stretched his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest among all Warriors this season.
“I’m still seeing it well, trying to keep it as simple as possible, don’t try to do too much,” he said, “and the results are coming.”
Added Taylor of his star and team leader in batting average (.422): “I really want him to finish well. Anything he does from this point, he’s just (already) had an amazing year. And he’s surrounded by great players.”
James added a double, and second baseman A.J. Davis, Plew and Nagle had a single apiece. James and Plew each drew two walks.
The Warriors had favorable odds of turning it into a runaway early, but they ultimately left 13 runners on base, including six in scoring position.
LCSC totaled 10 hits and walked seven times. Its batters made a notable bit of solid contact, only for fly balls to die out near the warning track. Otherwise, Corban starter Nate Martin was deceptive, compiling eight strikeouts.
“Every pitch is important with these guys, one through nine. Even pinch hitters have a chance to hit it out of the yard,” said Corban coach Derek Legg, whose team entered the tourney with wins in 10 of its previous 12 games. “Our pitchers came out and competed. … Confidence goes a long way. When we started winning, you saw more of it and hopefully we can take that into next week.”
LCSC had a scoreless three-hitter going before Corban doubled that total and erased the goose egg in the ninth against Tallon Thomason.
Starter Trent Sellers (6-1) made a close game feel comfortable for LCSC. He sparkled in his bounce-back from two consecutive rough outings.
“He needed that,” Taylor said. “His stuff was good. He definitely looked the part.”
Sellers’ healthy mix of fastballs and change-ups thwarted Corban for most of five innings, during which he struck out six against two hits and three walks.
He escaped a jam in the fourth, with a pair of runners in scoring position. Sellers went 2⅔ before surrendering a hit. Most of his frames rolled by quickly.
“They were looking to hit first pitch, so I had to make that first pitch where I wanted," he said.
"It was different having the pressure of a conference championship on the line. It makes me try to work harder.”
Brooks Juhasz worked two innings of one-hit ball afterward.
LCSC’s staff conceded only three runs across three games in the tournament as the Warriors improved to 33-2 vs. conference competition.
“We have some of the best guys in the nation, and some of them need to realize it,” Sellers said.
Martin pitched six innings, fanning eight against seven hits and three walks. He didn’t allow an earned run. Martin punched out consecutive batters in the fifth with runners on second and third.
“Best game of the year I’d say for him,” Nagle said of Martin. “He mixed up pitches really well. But we hit some balls good. They didn’t find holes now and then.”
Throwing for the second time in as many days, Corban relievers Braedyn Chong and Trevor Szczepanek gave up a combined five earned runs.
“It’s pretty tough to pitch back-to-back days, especially against our lineup,” said Taylor, referencing LCSC's top-five offense in the country.
Taylor, serving the first suspension of his LCSC tenure, was proud of his Warriors’ fluidity despite his absence.
“Those guys were fantastic. They were perfect today, coaching-staff-wise,” he said. “It ran well. We just weren’t able to group a lot of hits together.”
The month-long layoff between the end of the regular season and the World Series is a thing of the past. Beginning next year, LCSC will need to win an NAIA Opening Round tourney at Harris Field to crack the Series field.
For now, this tourney functioned as a rare early-May opportunity for the Warriors to tune up for nationals.
“It’s awesome that we were able to get some games in before the Series,” Nagle said. “Definitely better than sitting at home, hanging out or hitting the cage. It’s good for us, for sure.”
LEWIS-CLARK ST. CORBAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 1 1 0 Bunn 2b 4 0 1 0
Davis 2b 5 1 1 0 Cantonwine dh 4 0 0 0
Plew 3b 2 2 1 0 Fingar lf 0 0 0 0
Ephan 1b 5 1 5 3 Moore ph 0 0 0 0
Nagle rf 4 0 1 1 Tow 1b 4 0 0 0
White dh 4 0 0 1 Fawley 3b 4 0 0 0
Linscott cf 4 0 0 0 Sede ss 3 0 2 0
James c 3 0 1 0 Grayson rf 4 0 1 1
Light pr 0 1 0 0 Hostetler cf 4 0 1 0
Threlfall c 0 0 0 0 O'Brien c 4 0 1 0
Harum lf 4 0 0 0 Childs pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 10 5 Totals 31 1 6 1
Lewis-Clark St. 001 000 230—6 10 1
Corban 000 000 001—1 6 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 6-1) 5 2 0 0 3 6
Juhasz 2 1 0 0 1 0
Thomason 2 3 1 1 1 2
Corban ip h r er bb so
Martin (L, 4-6) 6 7 1 0 3 8
Chong 1 2 3 3 1 0
Szczepanek 1 1 2 2 2 0
Olson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or (208) 627-3209.