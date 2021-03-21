At this stage in postseason play, traits like clever decision-making and the general spirit of competitors often become just as important as length and overall athleticism — if not more so.
“We’re not the biggest or most athletic team in the national tournament,” Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coach Austin Johnson said, “but we’re super smart and tough. In March, that’s what it takes to get to the next round.”
The No. 3 seed Warriors leaned on sound, resolute defense throughout their national NAIA quarterfinal-round matchup to offset an erratic shooting night Saturday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., then strung together a handful of clutch, veteran plays down the stretch in regulation and in overtime to stymie an upset bid from 11th-seeded Loyola-New Orleans.
With its 75-70 victory, fourth-ranked LCSC (21-1) is back in the national semifinal round for the second consecutive tournament and second time in its history. The Warriors, who qualified for the Fab Four in 2019, will face No. 7 Southwestern Assemblies at 6 p.m. Pacific on Monday for a shot at the title game.
“When you come to Kansas City, you’ve got to find ways to make plays in chaos,” Johnson said. “That’s what those seniors did.”
Senior forward Trystan Bradley rattled in a corner 3-pointer at the 2:11 mark of overtime to put LCSC ahead by a point. Senior guard Khalil Stevenson added a driving layin with 10 seconds remaining after the Warriors made back-to-back defensive stops.
LCSC contested a last-ditch 3 from the 16th-ranked Wolfpack (15-6) and closed the contest from the foul line.
“We didn’t have the offense we needed, but we were connected defensively against a really tough matchup,” Johnson said. “Guys down the stretch made winning decisions.”
The senior-laden Warriors, who led by 11 points midway through the first half, ended up trailing for the bulk of the second.
Open looks from distance weren’t falling — LCSC shot 10-for-37 from beyond the arc — but the Warriors found their footing as the second half wore on, employing sharp ball movement and an inside-out approach in flipping an early five-point deficit into a five-point advantage at the 2:28 mark.
“Their length was incredible, so there weren’t a lot of places to throw the ball to,” Johnson said, referencing Loyola’s disciplined 1-3-1 zone. “We settled for 3s (in the first). Their zone kinda made us stagnant. We weren’t shooting as well as we’re capable of, but we got the ball moving a lot better.”
The Wolfpack were stifled in crunch time by LCSC’s defensive hustle plays. With a minute to go, senior forward Jake Albright, a former Clarkston standout, thwarted a potential momentum-swinging transition sequence with a pair of blocks.
“We tell our guys all the time, ‘It wouldn’t be LC State basketball if it didn’t come down to getting some late stops,’” Johnson said. “We can look sexy with 3-point shooting ... but the heart of who we are is an elite defensive team. Tonight was a good example of that.”
Loyola didn’t allow the Warriors to milk the clock and play keep-away, inching back with quick penetration plays. Wolfpack guard Andrew Fava buried an off-balance 3 with 11 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 66, and LCSC missed a go-ahead try from distance.
Bradley, a former Lewiston High School standout, posted a team-high 18 points and three blocks, while Damek Mitchell (13), Hodges Bailey (12), Stevenson (11) and Nate Fromm (10) also had double-digit outputs. Bailey added 10 rebounds and five assists. Albright logged nine points, seven boards and five assists as LCSC leaned on its wily seven-man rotation.
Loyola was led by slashing guard Zach Wrightsil (27 points, 10 rebounds) and Myles Burns (17 points, 13 boards). Burns was held to 31.6 percent from the floor.
The Wolfpack were limited to 3-for-17 shooting from deep.
Entering the game as a top-three NAIA team in rebounding, Loyola collected 16 offensive boards, nine in the first half. LCSC committed nine turnovers in the period, and went into the break with a 33-30 lead.
“Walking back to the court, one of our assistants was like, ‘The fact we’ve given them 18 extra possessions and we’re up three tells you how good we’re playing defensively,’” Johnson recalled. “It would’ve been nice to be better on the glass, but our guys didn’t break.”
Consecutive 3s from Stevenson and Fromm, and a traditional three-point play underneath from Bailey, spurred fast-starting LCSC to a 17-6 lead after eight minutes. It took the Warriors 15 more minutes to tally another 17 points, and Loyola earned its first lead four minutes into the second. LCSC’s defensive will and savvy prevented the Wolfpack edge from extending.
In SAGU, of Texas, the Warriors will be facing one of the NAIA’s most explosive offensive outfits. Johnson said today’s priorities will be to scout the Lions and maximize his shortened lineup’s rest time.
“You’ve got guys running on fumes, so we need to make sure we’re smart with how much we’re on our feet,” he said.
LOYOLA-LOUISIANA (15-6)
Burns 6-19 5-8 17, Muller 3-9 1-2 9, Burgess 1-2 0-0 2, Maturah 2-6 0-0 4, Wrightsil 12-22 3-6 27, Fava 2-9 0-0 5, Smith Jr. 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 28-73 11-18 70.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (21-1)
Stevenson 5-9 0-0 11, Bennion 0-0 0-0 0, Courtney 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 3-8 4-7 12, Mitchell 4-12 2-2 13, Fromm 4-9 1-1 10, Yenor 1-4 0-0 2, Bradley 6-15 3-3 18, Albright 2-5 5-6 9. Totals 25-62 15-19 75.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 33-30. End of regulation — Tied 66-66. 3-point goals — Loyola-Louisiana 3-17 (Muller 2-3, Fava 1-6, Burns 0-4, Maturah 0-4), Lewis-Clark State 10-37 (Bradley 3-10, Mitchell 3-10, Bailey 2-6, Stevenson 1-3, Fromm 1-3, Albright 0-2, Yenor 0-3). Fouled out — Yenor. Rebounds — Loyola-Louisana 43 (Burns 13), Lewis-Clark State 40 (Bailey 10). Assists — Loyola-Louisiana 5 (tie 1), Lewis-Clark State 17 (Bailey, Albright 5). Total fouls — Loyola-Louisiana 20, Lewis-Clark State 13.
Clark reported from Lewiston. He may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib, or by phone at (208) 627-3209.