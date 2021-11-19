Warriors wade into the mud bog at NAIA national cross country meet

Heading into the school’s 21st consecutive NAIA National Championship appearance today at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Wash., the two Lewis-Clark State cross country teams have improved during the past season.
This is in large part to the crop of fifth-year seniors taking advantage of the added year of eligibility granted to college athletes who had their careers disrupted by the pandemic. Every fourth-year runner from the 2020 season opted in.
That said, the Warriors are far from the only team in the field to be enjoying this phenomenon.
“Typically, your best running doesn’t happen in your late teens, early 20s,” Lewis-Clark State coach Mike Collins said. “Typically, it happens as you get older, so a lot of teams are looking better.”
Collins anticipates that the course will be a “mud-bog” today in Vancouver, which has been pelted with rain recently and is forecast for more inclement weather. His runners might not be allowed to take their paces on-site until shortly before race time, but noted that they are generally familiar with the course and “seem to do pretty well over there, at least historically.”
The Warrior men, who took second at the Cascade Conference championship Nov. 5, have been led by a group of fifth-year runners known collectively as the “Three Cs” – Cole Olsen, Clayton VanDyke and Chase Barrow. Olsen finished second among individuals at the conference race, VanDyke was fifth and Barrow 10th. All three were named all-conference.
“Those are the big three from last year and the year before,” Collins said. “They’ve been extremely dependable and consistent, and they’re better than they’ve been in the past. If the rest of the team will follow through with where they’re at, we should be in good shape.”
A pair of like-named underclassmen – freshman Brycen Kempton and sophomore Brycen Brown — rounded out the top five, which saw the team total 56 points, just behind College of Idaho’s first-place 52 in what Collins called “probably the best conference in the country.”
Of the men’s prospects, Collins estimated “a good showing is going to put us in the top 10.”
“We’re better than the team last year that finished eighth, better than the team two years ago that finished third, but there are a lot of teams that can say that,” he said. “We’re better, but they’re just very deep as well. If things go well — and I think you do need a bit of luck in there — we might have a shot at winning. But we’re trying to focus on the process and not necessarily the outcome. If they focus on the process, the outcome will take care of itself.”
LCSC’s women took fourth in conference behind an eighth-place individual finish from another fifth-year runner in Emily Adams.
“I’m not sure we put my entire team out there in any race at all this year,” Collins said of the women. “We’ve had either somebody sick or hurt in every single meet. We had a meet where we had COVID protocol going on, some girls in quarantine, and our top runner from a year ago, Callie Johnson, had an injury that kept her out for a three-week span. ... If it’ll all come together at one time, I’m hoping this is the week we’ll do it. We finished 13th a year ago, and this is basically the same team.”
The men were 12th in the final NAIA coaches’ poll Nov. 8, while the women received votes, but did not make the top 25. The men’s national 8K race begins first at 10:30 a.m. today, with the women’s 5K to follow at 11:30 a.m.
Ado to compete in NCAA nationals
Washington State junior Amir Ado will be competing in the NCAA national meet, which takes place at 8:10 a.m. Pacific at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.
Ado earned an at-large bid in the national meet after placing 13th at the Nov. 12 West Regional in Sacramento, Calif., in a 10K time of 30:02.9. He is the first men’s runner from the school to compete at the national championships since the team ran at the 2017 event in Louisville, Ky.
“Amir is such a tough competitor and he has worked extremely hard to accomplish this goal,” WSU coach Wayne Phipps said. “I am so proud of Amir and excited for him. He is very fit and very ready for nationals.”
Donn Walden contributed to this report.
Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268 or cwendt@lmtribune.com.