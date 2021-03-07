Of all the good the Lewis-Clark State baseball team has done offensively through the first 12 games of the season, the one area that most might consider to have been a black eye would have been the team’s inability to come through with two outs.
Entering a four-game Cascade Conference series Saturday at Harris Field against Corban, the Warriors’ two-out stats included .221 hitting and 25 RBI, and with runners in scoring position they were .257.
So when the situation in the opening game got a bit hairy in the late innings, LCSC’s offense finally produced clutch hits.
Senior infielder Dillon Plew slammed a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning, turning a two-run deficit into a two-run lead as the 24th-ranked Warriors went on to a 4-2 victory.
“Throughout the game, we were hitting balls hard and having a decent approach to the pitcher, we just weren’t having any luck,” said Plew, who went 2-for-4 in the opener with his team-leading fifth home run. “So we got together in the fifth or sixth inning and just said, ‘We’ve got to get something going.’
“I was just trying to hit a ball hard, and hopefully get a hit, and ended up hitting a home run, which was nice.”
In the second game, LCSC (12-2, 5-1 Cascade) erupted for four two-out, first-inning runs en route to an 11-1 win against Corban (4-14, 3-3).
Corban right-hander Mason Shaw, who entered Game 1 with an 11.81 ERA, baffled Warrior hitters through the first six innings. He allowed four hits, a walk and a fifth-inning run.
Reliever Jacob Asa (0-1), who had a 2.70 ERA, came on in the seventh and got the first two outs before junior Matt James came on to pinch-hit for junior catcher Zach Threlfall, hoping to give LCSC a spark.
He hit a deep fly ball to left field, where Kyle Clay camped under and looked like he made the catch for the third out. However, the third-base umpire hustled down the line and said the ball hit off the wood and caromed into the glove of Clay, who feigned as if he caught the ball.
James never gave up on the play and ended up on second base. That proved to be extremely pivotal. Junior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, worked a five-pitch walk, setting up Plew.
Plew was down in the count 1-2 before he deposited a fastball over the fence in right field to put the Warriors up by two.
LCSC coach Jake Taylor said the momentum shifted at that point.
“That was a big tide-turning moment in the game for sure,” Taylor said. “That was a big spot in that ballgame, obviously with Dillon coming up. That was a huge, clutch at-bat for (Plew) hitting a 3-1 jack and we started rolling from there.”
It made a winner out of senior right-hander Jesse Parker (1-0), who retired the final 11 batters he faced after allowing the go-ahead double to Reese Fawley that put Corban up 2-1 in the sixth. Parker struck out four in 3 2/3 innings in relief of starter Tallon Thomason.
In the nightcap, sophomore right-hander Trent Sellers (2-1) allowed a first-inning unearned run but it could have been much worse, and his teammates picked him up in the bottom half of the inning with two outs.
Senior infielder Jack Johnson singled and James doubled him in to tie it. Junior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston High School standout, then got aboard on a throwing error. Courtesy runner Alex Light, who was in for James and also a former Lewiston standout, hustled all the way around from second to score to give LCSC a 2-1 edge. Senior outfielder Dalton Harum made Corban pay for the error as he rocketed the first pitch he saw from starter Nate Martin (1-4) over the fence in left-center for a two-run homer and a 4-1 lead.
“Games are won and lost on two-out hits,” said Harum, who now has three home runs on the season. “It’s a big thing we focus on. We just tried to capitalize on them when we had the opportunities.”
From there, Sellers dodged trouble in his final four innings. Maxwell Jeffrey got aboard on a single and a two-base error with one out in the third, but Sellers got a strikeout and a fly out to end that threat. In the fifth, the first two runners got on, and a sacrifice advanced them up a base. But the righty got another strikeout and fly out to finish the inning.
Sellers allowed three hits and three walks, but struck out six in his five innings.
“Trent’s competitive,” Taylor said. “We’re going to need him to throw strikes so he can go deeper in games as we continue. But his stuff is definitely there, and we’ve got to keep running him out. He needs mound time, like all of these guys.”
Johnson gave LCSC some cushion in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run home run, his fourth of the season. In the sixth, junior outfielder Sam Linscott singled home a run, senior infielder Brock Ephan eventually scored on a wild pitch and Plew had an RBI groudout for a 10-1 Warrior lead.
LCSC finished it off in the seventh as James singled, moved to second on a stolen base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on White’s sacrifice fly to right.
“Two-out hits and two-strike hits are big, determining factors on who is going to win a baseball game,” Taylor said. “When you go against guys who can really pitch, you don’t get many opportunities. We definitely have to get better with two strikes and two outs.”
The two teams meet again in another doubleheader at 11 a.m. today.
GAME 1
CORBAN LEWIS-CLARK ST.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jeffrey 3b 4 0 1 0 Way ss 3 1 1 1
Cantonwine c 4 0 1 0 Plew 3b 4 1 2 3
Bunn pr 0 1 0 0 Johnson lf 3 0 1 0
Sede ss 4 0 0 0 Nagle rf 4 0 0 0
Fawley 2b 4 0 2 1 Linscott rf 0 0 0 0
Clay lf 4 0 0 0 Ephan 1b 4 0 0 0
Moore cf 4 1 1 0 White dh 3 0 0 0
Fingar rf 2 0 0 0 Harum cf 3 0 0 0
Hostetler 1b 3 0 1 0 Davis 2b 3 0 0 0
Tow dh 3 0 1 1 Threlfall c 2 1 1 0
Light pr 0 1 0 0
James ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 30 4 6 4
Corban 000 011 000—2 7 1
Lewis-Clark State 000 010 30x—4 6 0
Corban ip h r er bb so
Shaw 6 4 1 1 1 3
Asa (L, 0-1) 2 2 3 3 1 0
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Thomason 5.1 6 2 2 1 4
Parker (W, 1-0) 3.2 1 0 0 0 4
GAME 2
CORBAN LEWIS-CLARK ST.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jeffrey 2b 3 1 2 0 Way ss 2 1 0 0
Cantonwine rf 3 0 0 0 Plew 3b 3 1 0 0
Sede ss 2 0 0 0 Johnson lf 4 2 2 3
Fawley 2b 1 0 1 0 James c 4 0 2 0
Clay lf 3 0 1 0 Light pr 0 2 0 0
Moore cf 2 0 0 0 White 1b 3 1 0 0
Simon dh 3 0 0 0 Harum cf 3 2 2 2
Hostetler 1b 3 0 0 0 Ephan dh 3 1 1 0
Foley c 2 0 0 0 Needham 2b 3 0 0 0
O’Brien c 1 0 0 0 Linscott rf 3 1 2 1
Totals 23 1 4 0 Totals 28 11 9 10
Corban 100 100 0—1 4 1
Lewis-Clark State 400 033 1—11 9 1
Corban ip h r er bb so
Martin (L, 1-4) 5 5 7 4 1 2
Childs 1 3 3 3 1 1
Arend 0.1 1 1 1 0 0
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 2-1) 5 3 1 0 3 6
Juhasz 2 1 0 0 0 1
Attendance — N/A.
