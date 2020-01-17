A last-second 3-pointer by Montana State-Northern’s Allix Goldhahn missed short off the rim and the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team held off the Lights at the Activity Center on Thursday. The Warriors won their Frontier Conference matchup 57-54.
In the men’s game that followed, L-C beat MSU-Northern 83-73.
Kiara Burlage led the No. 12 LCSC women (10-5, 2-3) with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Peyton Souvenir added 10 points and hit the go-ahead 3 with 1:30 left. That gave the Warriors a 55-54 lead against the 18th-ranked Lights (13-2, 2-1).
“It was a big shot for us and kind of sealed the deal,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said.
Souvenir came up with defensive stops on MSU-Northern’s next two possessions, partially blocking a 3 with 1:12 left and securing a timely steal with 15 seconds left. Hannah Burland added two free throws with 8.3 seconds left for the final margin.
LCSC, which had led by as many as 15, trailed for the first time with 4:15 left when the Lights’ McKenzie Gunter drove the lane for an uncontested layin. The Warriors committed turnovers on their next two possessions and appeared headed toward a third straight empty trip when Jansen Edmiston airballed a 3.
But Burlage secured the rebound and immediately gave it back to Edmiston for a 3 that tied the game at 52 with 2:40 left. It was the only field goal Edmison hit all game.
“You always hope that a player has enough confidence to take that second one,” Orr said. “Once you put up an airball, it kind of gets into your head a little bit, but she is a confident player and that was a huge shot.”
MSU-Northern’s coach agreed.
“They shot an airball on the 3, and that hurt us when they hit that 3 (off the rebound),” Lights coach Chris Mouat said.
The loss snapped a three-game skid for L-C.
MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN (13-4, 2-3)
Goldhahn 6-11 0-0 15, Gunter 6-19 1-2 14, Nicholson 5-10 0-0 10, Hovde 3-4 0-0 6, P. Kehr 1-6 0-0 3, R. Kehr 2-2 1-1 5, Gilham 0-2 1-2 1, Lorton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 3-5 54.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (10-5, 2-3)
Burlage 5-12 2-2 12, Souvenir 3-7 1-2 10, Nielson 3-10 1-2 9, Edmiston 1-5 1-2 4, Johnson 1-11 1-1 3, Burland 3-8 2-2 9, Schroeder 3-6 0-0 8, Muhelhausen 1-1 0-0 2, Farmer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 8-11 57.
MSU-Northern 10 15 13 16—54
LCSC 15 18 10 14—57
3-point goals — Montana State-Northern 5-20 (Goldhahn 3-8, P. Kehr 1-4, Gunter 1-6, Gilham 0-1, Lorton 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 9-27 (Souvenir 3-4, Schroeder 2-5, Nielson 2-7, Edmiston 1-3, Burland 1-4, Burlage 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Farmer 0-2). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Montana State-Northern 42 (Hovde 15), Lewis-Clark State 35 (Burlage 11). Assists — Montana State-Northern 14 (Gunter 6), Lewis-Clark State 11 (Edmiston, Farmer 3). Total fouls — Montana State-Northern 13, Lewis-Clark State 7. A — N/A.
MEN
Trystan Bradley and Josiah Westbrook combined for 35 points as the No. 12 Warriors (16-1, 4-1) jumped ahead early and never trailed against unranked MSU-Northern (11-4, 1-2).
Bradley finished with 19 points and hit consecutive 3s to give LCSC a 25-point lead with 8:10 left in the game.
“I thought how our guys defended that first half was pretty special,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said, alluding to the 13-point lead his team built during the first 20 minutes. “Obviously, (in the) second half, giving up 43, that’s not really characteristic of us ... but I was just really pleased with how we guarded and set the tone on the glass early.”
MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN (11-6, 1-4)
McCadney 8-14 0-0 21, Huse 7-10 0-0 15, Bey 4-12 1-4 10, Crutchfield 3-6 0-0 6, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 6-11 3-4 17, Bray 2-4 0-0 4, Keltner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 4-8 73.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (16-1, 4-1)
Bradley 7-11 0-0 19, Westbrook 6-11 0-1 16, Mitchell 2-6 6-9 12, Yenor 3-7 1-1 8, Bailey 1-2 3-4 5, Albright 5-8 1-3 11, Stevenson 3-7 1-2 7, Moffatt 1-1 0-0 3, Hughes 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 28-55 14-22 83.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 43-30. 3-point goals —Montana State-Northern 9-22 (McCadney 5-8, Harris 2-4, Huse 1-3, Bey 1-3, Jackson 0-2, Bray 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 13-23 (Bradley 5-7, Westbrook 4-6, Mitchell 2-3, Moffatt 1-1, Yenor 1-4, Bailey 0-1, Hughes 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Montana State-Northern 30 (Bey 10), Lewis-Clark State 35 (Yenor 9). Assists — Montana State-Northern 14 (McCadney, Huse, Bey 4), Lewis-Clark State 17 (Mitchell 6). Total fouls — Montana State-Northern 17, Lewis-Clark State 8. A — N/A.
