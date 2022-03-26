The law of averages looked like it finally was going to catch up to the Lewis-Clark State baseball team Friday. But the Warriors defied those odds.
Trailing by five runs going to the bottom of the ninth, the third-ranked Warriors scored six times, including the game-winner on a hit batsman, to secure an improbable 9-8 victory to win their 24th consecutive game, this one against British Columbia, in a Cascade Conference contest at Harris Field.
It’s only the fourth time this season LCSC (30-1, 1-0) trailed after the sixth and the second time this year when it trailed going to the ninth. The Warriors are perfect in those scenarios.
Now, this LCSC group is all alone for third place in program history with the win streak. Next on the list: the 2006 team which won 26 consecutive games. The Warriors have a chance to tie that mark if they sweep a doubleheader that starts at noon today.
According to statistician Denny Grubb, who also will have the press box named in his honor after today’s first game, the last time LCSC was down 7-3 and rallied to win on a hit batsman was in 2009.
This tied the most runs scored in the bottom of the ninth to win a game. The Warriors were down 9-4 against Albertson in the 1999 Far West tournament and rallied to win 10-9 on a three-run homer.
Senior second baseman A.J. Davis went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI for LCSC, which for the better part of the game showed some impatience at the plate, unusual for a team that is among the nation’s leaders in several offensive categories. Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI. Sophomore third baseman Coy Stout was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Ty Penner went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI for the Thunderbirds (14-16, 2-3). Nathan Shute was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Jonny McGill went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Cameron Sanderson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Junior left-hander Joe Ball (3-0) picked up the win in relief, allowing two hits and an earned run in getting two outs in the ninth inning. He struck out one.
Sam Van Snellenberg (0-1) took the loss, allowing two hits, three walks and three runs, all earned, in facing six batters in the ninth.
Penner got British Columbia on the board in the first with a two-out homer to right-center off junior starter Trent Sellers. LCSC got it back in the bottom of the inning as senior shortstop Riley Way, Davis and Nagle all singled. Senior outfielder Sam Linscott bounced into a double play, but Way scored to tie it at 1.
Branden Woods, in his first start of the season for the Thunderbirds, then settled into a groove, retiring the next 10 hitters he faced before a walk to Linscott with one down in the fourth. But nothing materialized out of that rally.
Meanwhile, the Thunderbirds, despite not scoring, were working the pitch count up on Sellers. It looked like it paid off in the top of the sixth.
Penner singled to right with one out. Brandon Hupe was hit by a pitch and Shute singled to left to load the bases and finish the day for Sellers. Junior right-hander Greg Blackman came on, and McGill’s infield single scored Penner for a 2-1 lead. An out later, Trent Lenihan got aboard on a fielding error that scored another run. Sanderson would follow with a two-run double and a four-run advantage.
Sellers allowed six hits, one walk and four runs, two earned, in 5 innings of work. He struck out six in throwing 105 pitches.
The Warriors finally got to Woods in the bottom of the inning. With one down, Davis and Nagle traded doubles to score a run. An out later, senior first baseman Luke White singled up the middle as LCSC cut the deficit to 5-3.
But back came British Columbia with two more in the top of the seventh. Noah Or was hit by a pitch, then Penner followed with his 11th homer of the season, this one a dart to right-center to put the Thunderbirds up 7-3.
The Warriors attempted a rally in their half of the inning. With one out, junior Jaden Phillips got aboard on a fielding error and Stout singled to put a pair of runners on. However, Woods got out of that jam by inducing Way to hit into a double play.
British Columbia scored a run in the ninth as Shute and McGill singled with one out, and the two runners advance up two bases on two balks by Ball.
Then came the bottom half. Senior catcher Justin Mazzone and freshman Jack Sheward had one-out singles. Stout followed with a single to score pinch-runner Josh Canty to end Woods’ day. Van Snellenberg walked Way to load the bases, and Davis followed with a two-run single to make it 8-6. Nagle doubled home Way to make it a one-run game. Linscott was intentionally walked to set up a double play. But White walked on a full count to tie it at 8 and senior Matt James then was hit by a pitch to force in the winning run.
BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fitzsmmns ss 5 0 1 0 Way ss 4 2 1 0
Or c 4 0 0 0 Davis 2b 4 2 3 2
Fry pr 0 1 0 0 Nagle rf 5 2 3 2
Penner 1b 5 3 3 3 Linscott cf 3 0 0 0
Hupe cf 3 1 1 0 White 1b 4 0 1 2
Shute lf 4 2 3 0 James dh 4 0 0 1
McGill rf 5 1 3 1 Mazzone c 4 0 1 0
Corbeth dh 5 0 0 0 Canty pr 0 1 0 0
Rose 2b 4 0 0 0 Phillips lf 3 1 0 0
Lenihan ph 1 0 0 0 Sheward ph 1 0 1 0
Sanderson 3b 4 0 2 2 Stout 3b 4 1 2 1
Totals 40 8 13 6 Totals 36 9 12 8
British Columbia 100 004 201—8 13 1
Lewis-Clark State 100 002 006—9 12 2
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Woods 8.1 10 6 6 1 3
Van Snllnbrg (L, 0-1) 0 2 3 3 3 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers 5.1 6 4 2 1 6
Blackman 3 5 3 2 0 5
Ball (W, 3-0) 0.2 2 1 1 0 1
Attendance — N/A.