KELZER, Ore. — In a game that saw Lewis-Clark State outhit its opponent 21-13, the Warriors still needed an extra inning.
But it helped them to the Cascade Conference title.
Junior outfielder Aidan Nagle socked a three-run homer to cap a five-run 10th inning Saturday as the Warriors completed a rally to beat Corban 19-14 and launch a doubleheader sweep that gave them the regular-season championship.
Lewis-Clark State (29-2, 22-1) won the second game 12-0 in eight innings. The Warriors now have won 20 consecutive games, and have piled up 10 or more runs in the past 12 contests and 15 of 16 overall. The winning streak is the sixth-longest in school history. LCSC hasn’t lost since a 4-1 decision Feb. 28 against Oregon Tech in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Warriors trailed 13-6 in the first game before scoring eight times in the eighth and eventually winning with the big 10th, which included a two-run single by senior first baseman Brock Ephan.
The eighth-inning eruption featured a a three-run homer by senior infielder Dillon Plew, a two-run bomb by junior Matt James, an RBI double by Nagle and run-scoring singles by junior shortstop Riley Way and Devon Johnson.
The win went to the fourth LCSC pitcher, senior right-hander Jesse Parker, who allowed a run and a hit in three innings. His predecessor, sophomore right-hander Eli Shubert had walked four and allowed four runs in 1 innings. In all, the Warriors walked nine and struck out 13 in the opener.
“We struggled on the mound a bit as we allowed way too many free passes in the first game,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Jesse settled down and finished well for us. Offensively we had some big two-out and two-strike hits late to bring us back and ultimately finish strong.”
Nate Cantonwine collected four hits and four RBI in that game for Corban (11-23, 10-12) of Salem, Ore. Estenio Sede also had four hits.
In the second game, junior second baseman and former Clarkston standout AJ Davis made amends for a 0-for-7 showing in the opener by going 3-for-4 with four RBI. Ephan added a two-run homer in the fifth.
Junior right-hander Eric Chavarria pitched 6 innings of three-hit ball, with one walk and four strikeouts, to get the win. Sophomore left-hander Lucas Gregory then threw a perfect 1ž innings with five strikeouts.
“Eric was really sharp in his start,” Taylor said. “In his last three outings, he has continued to improve. He’s throwing the ball really well. Offensively, we were consistent throughout the game.”
The same teams play a single game at noon today.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK ST. CORBAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 3 4 1 Fawley 2b 7 2 2 0
Johnson lf 7 1 1 1 Cantnwne dh 5 3 4 4
Plew 3b 6 1 2 4 Sede ss 5 4 4 1
Needham 3b 1 0 0 0 Fingar rf 3 1 0 0
Ephan 1b 6 3 3 3 Clay lf 4 0 9 2
Nagle rf 6 2 4 4 Hostetler cf 4 0 1 2
James dh 6 2 2 3 Tow 1b 5 0 1 2
Davis 2b 7 0 0 0 Ossenkop pr 0 1 0 0
Linscott cf 5 5 3 1 O’Brien c 5 0 1 0
Threlfall c 4 1 2 2 Moore pr 0 2 0 0
Light pr 0 1 0 0 Pestana 3b 3 1 0 0
Grayson ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 52 19 21 19 Totals 43 14 13 11
LCSC 212 010 080 5—19 21 1
Corban 103 302 410 0—4 8 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Thomason 3.1 6 7 7 3 4
Juhasz 2.1 4 2 1 0 4
Shubert 1.1 2 4 1 4 3
Parker (W, 2-0) 3 1 1 1 2 2
Corban ip h r er bb so
Arnsdorf 4 7 5 4 3 3
Szczepane 1 2 1 1 0 0
Chong 3 9 8 8 2 3
Asa (L, 0-2) 1.2 3 5 5 1 2
Bowser 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK ST. CORBAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 0 0 0 Moore cf 3 0 1 0
Johnson lf 5 1 2 0 Cantnwine c 2 0 0 0
Plew 3b 3 2 0 0 Sede ss 2 0 0 0
Ephan dh 4 3 3 2 Bunn ss 1 0 0 0
James c 4 0 1 0 Clay dh 3 0 0 0
Light pr 0 0 0 0 Fawley 2b 3 0 0 0
Needham c 0 0 0 0 Hostetler lf 1 0 0 0
White 1b 4 3 2 0 Covalt ph 1 0 0 0
Harum cf 4 1 2 1 Tow 1b 2 0 1 0
Davis 2b 4 0 3 4 Grayson rf 2 0 1 0
Pestana 3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 37 12 14 10 Totals 22 0 3 0
LCSC 010 143 03—12 14 0
Corban 000 000 00—0 3 4
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 5-1) 6.1 3 0 0 1 4
Gregory 1.2 0 0 0 0 5
Corban ip h r er bb so
Martin (L, 3-5) 4.2 8 6 5 5 3
Childs 3.1 6 6 3 1 3