GLENDALE, Ariz. — The 19th-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team won one and lost another on the second day of the Coach Calderone Invitational on Friday, staged at Arizona Christian.
L-C (2-2) downed No. 15 Westmont 7-4 in the team’s first game of the day, then allowed an 11-spot in the second inning en route to a 12-7 loss to host Arizona Christian.
“(Pitchers) Matt Driver, Jesse Parker and Luke Tedrick threw well and gave us a chance to win,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said of his team’s win. “The second inning got away from us in Game 2. We had plenty of opportunities to get back in the game but never came up with timely base hits.”
The Warriors loaded the bases in the second inning of Game 1 with steady at-bats. Lewiston graduate Jaden Phillips then sent a single up the middle to drive in two.
L-C scored four runs in the eighth, with Dalton Harum’s leadoff double sparking the spurt. Phillips tacked on another RBI, then Riley Way and A.J. Davis smacked a double and a single, respectively, to make it 7-3.
Driver struck out three in two innings, and Jesse Parker earned the win after fanning four in five innings.
Arizona Christian used seven hits, a hit batsman, a wild pitch and a pair of walks to account for the huge second inning in the nightcap, a deficit LCSC chipped away at but couldn’t come back from.
Freshman left-hander Alec Holmes allowed six runs, and after Cameron Smith entered in relief, the Firestorm kept up the bombardment with four more scores.
The Warriors compiled six runs in three of the next four frames, with Aidan Nagle and Luke White plating three.
Greg Blackman locked Arizona Christian down in the final three innings, striking out two and permitting just one hit, but the deficit was too much to overcome. Six Firestorm pitchers combined to strike out 11 L-C batters.
White had two hits and two RBI.
L-C continues its stay with an 11:30 a.m. game today against Antelope Valley.
First game
LEWIS-CLARK ST. WESTMONT
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way 2b 2 0 1 2 Garcia 2b 4 0 2 2
Davis ss 5 0 1 1 Vander Molen 1b 4 0 0 0
Stout pr 0 0 0 0 Leach rf 3 0 0 0
Nagle rf 3 0 0 0 Perez lf 4 1 2 1
Ephan 1b 5 0 0 0 Pera dh 4 0 0 0
Johnson 3b 5 0 1 0 Reid c 3 0 0 0
Harum cf 4 3 2 0 Mezurashi pr 0 0 0 0
White dh 5 2 1 0 Stufft 3b 4 0 0 0
Needham c 1 0 0 0 Bayard cf 3 3 3 1
Goldby pr 0 1 0 0 Renck ss 3 0 1 0
Phillips lf 4 1 2 3
Totals 34 7 8 6 Totals 32 4 8 4
LCSC 020 100 040—7 8 0
Westmont 001 011 001—4 8 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Driver 2.0 0 0 0 1 3
Parker (W, 1-0) 5.0 6 3 3 1 4
Tedrick 2.0 2 1 1 2 2
Westmont ip h r er bb so
Kruger 6.0 3 3 1 2 8
Poleselli (L, 0-1) 1.1 4 4 4 5 2
Anderson 1.2 1 0 0 1 2
Attendance — 50.
Second game
LEWIS-CLARK ST. ARIZONA CHRISTIAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way 2b 3 0 1 0 Smith cf 5 0 1 0
Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 Baptist 3b 5 1 1 1
Nagle rf 4 0 0 1 Miranda ss 3 1 1 1
Ephan dh 4 1 1 1 Heckethor 2b 5 1 2 1
Harum cf 3 1 1 0 Sim dh 2 2 0 0
Johnson ss 5 1 1 0 Keller 1b 5 3 4 2
White 1b 3 2 2 2 Hamby 1b 0 0 0 0
Goldby lf 2 0 0 0 Guillory rf 4 2 1 3
Needham 3b 1 0 0 1 Levine lf 5 1 2 1
Fuller c 4 0 1 0 Furr c 1 0 0 0
Stout pr 0 2 0 0 Ramirez pr 0 1 0 0
Villa ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 7 7 5 Totals 36 12 12 9
LCSC 000 114 001—7 7 2
Ariz. Christian 0(11)0 001 00x—12 12 0
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Holmes (L, 0-1) 1.1 4 7 6 1 2
Smith 3.2 5 4 4 4 4
Phillips 0.0 2 1 0 0 0
Blackman 3.0 1 0 0 0 2
Arizona Christian ip h r er bb so
Aker (W, 1-0) 5.0 6 5 5 3 3
DeFrances 0.2 0 1 1 2 1
Moyer 0.0 0 0 0 2 0
Sharp 1.1 0 0 0 2 3
Wagner 1.0 0 0 0 0 2
Garrison 1.0 1 1 1 0 2
Attendance — 153.