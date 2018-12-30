To beat the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team, Concordia of Edmonton basically needed to play a perfect game.
Something that simply didn’t happen as the Warriors blew the visiting Thunder out of the water, 110-52, Saturday at the Activity Center.
Concordia hung within about 10 points of the Warriors for roughly the first nine minutes, before L-C separated itself with a familiar formula.
That would be Dana Abe taking the game over for a brief stretch.
Abe’s one-handed jam sparked a 13-5 L-C run — during which Abe scored or assisted on all but two of the Warriors’ points as they rapidly doubled their advantage to 20.
“This is better than a practice,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said of his team’s 58-point win — a feat the Warriors will attempt to duplicate today.
These teams will play a rubber match at 2 p.m.
L-C’s Damek Mitchell and Cory Dollarhide scored 18 apiece to pace the Warriors, though neither was the game-high scorer. That honor belonged to the Thunder’s Ronald Bacon Jr., who poured in 28 points.
“It’s not the Xs and Os,” Thunder coach Reagan Wood said. “It’s the Willies and Joes. And they’ve got some Willies and Joes over there who can really shoot.”
CONCORDIA-EDMONTON (10-3)
Turchet 1-12 2-3 4, Souster 2-10 1-2 5, Uhlmann 0-1 0-0 0, McFadden 1-6 0-0 2, Bacon Jr. 12-19 0-1 28, Baker 0-2 5-6 5, Abbey 0-1 -0 0, Eticha 0-3 0-0 0, Korosec 0-2 0-0 0, Ritter 0-0 0-0 0, Laxdal 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 19-64 8-12 52.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE COLLEGE (12-1)
Martin 3-6 0-0 8, Westbrook 4-8 0-0 9, Shedrick 1-5 0-0 2, Hankerson 4-8 2-2 10, Mitchell 6-9 3-3 18, White 3-4 0-0 6, McCowan 5-8 0-2 10, Dollarhide 7-9 1-1 18, Abe 5-7 0-0 11, Moore 6-6 0-0 12, Moffatt 0-1 2-4 2, Bradley 2-4 0-2 4. Totals 46-75 8-14 110.
Halftime — L-C 56, Concordia 31. 3-point goals —L-C 10-30 (Martin 2-4, Westbrook 1-4, Shedrick 0-2, Hankerson 0-3, Mitchell 3-6, White 0-1, McCowan 0-2, Dollarhide 3-4, Abe 1-3, Moffatt 0-1), Concordia 6-23 (Turchet 0-4, Souster 0-3, McFadden 0-1, Bacon Jr. 4-9, Eticha 0-1, Laxdal 2-5). Rebounds — L-C 48 (Westbrook 10), Concordia 31 (McFadden 7). Assists — L-C 29 (Mitchell 5), Concordia 8 (tie two). Fouls — L-C 16, Concordia 16. Fouled out — none. Technicals — Concordia bench.
