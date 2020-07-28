The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball program Monday announced the signing of three backcourt players, including the youngest son of former NBA superstar John Stockton.
Sam Stockton, a 6-foot-1 guard, joins the Warriors after spending a grayshirt season at Gonzaga University. Before that he helped Gonzaga Prep of Spokane to back-to-back Washington 4A state titles. He also played for AAU teams coached by his father, who has raised four sons and two daughters in Spokane.
“I was lucky enough to visit LC’s campus and meet with the coaches,” Stockton said in an LCSC news release. “During the visit I could tell that the coaches truly believed in me and wanted what is best for me not only as a basketball player, but also as a student and person. The family atmosphere and willingness to recruit a grayshirt like myself is why I can’t wait to be in Lewiston and be a Warrior.”
The Warriors also signed transfer Grant Ellison of Pleasant View, Utah, and Mason Christianson, a two-time all-league player for Mountlake Terrace High in the Seattle area.
Ellison averaged 19.7 points a game and converted 60 shots from 3-point range as a freshman at Umpqua Community College in Oregon before spending a redshirt season at Westminster College in Salt Lake City.
“We feel very fortunate to have rounded out our recruiting class with these three individuals,” L-C coach Austin Johnson said. “We needed to add some perimeter help that can both contribute immediately and also help us down the road as this current group of seniors graduates.”
As for Stockton, “Our staff is really pumped about the addition of Sam,” Johnson said. “He’s played with and against high level competition his whole life, which has forced him to be a high-level competitor and team player.”
Baynes clears protocols
Former Washington State basketball player Aron Baynes has cleared coronavirus protocols and on Monday was traveling to Orlando, Fla., to join his Phoenix Suns teammates in the NBA bubble, the team said.
Baynes and Suns teammate Ricky Rubio had divulged last week they had tested positive for the virus.
Baynes was slated to be quarantined in the bubble and also needs to get back into basketball shape, according to reports.
He has described being hit hard by virus symptoms and spending about four days in bed. He said his wife and two children also tested positive but experienced minor symptoms.
Elliss, Walker honored
MOSCOW — Idaho linebackers Christian Elliss and Tre Walker made the first unit of the Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Sky football team, the Vandals announced.
Cutrell Haywood of UI also made the first team, as a punt-returner.
Vandals on the second team were linebacker Charles Akanno, defensive back Tyrese Dedmon and kick-returner Nick Romano.
Named on the third unit were defensive lineman Jonah Kim and offensive lineman Logan Floyd.