Warriors shore up defense, drop Dickinson State again

After pulling out a tense win against Dickinson State in a tightly contested game the previous evening, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team was determined to shore things up on the defensive side of the ball in a rematch Saturday.
The Warriors accomplished that feat by containing Blue Hawks senior Bryce Knox, who had hung 36 points and six 3-pointers on L-C the night before. This time, he had 14 points and seven turnovers.
Knox mustered just two points in the second half as the Warriors brought home an 86-68 win at the Activity Center, notching Austin Johnson’s 100th victory as a head coach as L-C improved to 6-0 on the season.
“We can put points on the board and our offense can look pretty sweet,” Johnson said. “But we hang our hat on defense, and no question there were some adjustments with (Knox). … We felt if we could slow him down and force him to his left hand, we would really like our chances.”
Warriors senior Jake Albright stepped up in a fill-in start for senior Trystan Bradley, who was unavailable due to an illness that’s unrelated to the coronavirus.
Albright lit up the stat sheet with a career-high 24 points and added 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists.
“We came into it not really knowing TB would be gone,” Albright said. “So we all knew we had to step up, we had to make a few adjustments and throw some extra help on (Knox), because he really went off on us yesterday.”
Senior Damek Mitchell accounted for 22 points, five assists and three steals and helped spread the ball around to his teammates for quality looks at the basket.
“(Ball movement) is something we preach,” Johnson said. “A lot of that starts with Damek. Unselfishness has been a foundation of our program, so if the ball sticks in your hands you’re probably not going to like playing here because that’s not who we are or what we do.”
Three other Warriors reached double digits in the scoring category, with senior Hodges Bailey (11 points, three 3-pointers), freshman Oreon Courtney (10 points, six rebounds), and senior Kahlil Stevenson (10 points, four boards, three steals) all contributing extensively.
To kick things off, Lewis-Clark State fell behind 10-4 with 15:37 remaining in the half and started just 2-of-11 from the field.
Mitchell capped off an 11-2 run with a 3-pointer that quickly gave the Warriors a 15-12 lead.
Bailey drilled another 3 a few possessions later to make it 18-14 with 12:05 left in the first half.
As L-C steadily built a larger cushion, it was bench players Courtney and junior Nathan Fromm who burst onto the scene for Lewis-Clark State. Both provided hustle plays, stifling defense and extra possessions as they helped extend the lead to 40-27 with 4:25 left in the half.
Heading into intermission, the Warriors led 42-35.
Fromm, in his second game as a Warrior, tallied eight points, six boards and two assists. Fromm started the second half in place of senior forward Travis Yenor, who exited the game with an apparent hand injury and did not return.
“Both those guys are energy guys,” Johnson said. “They’re both very high-energy and kinda like wild stallions; they were a huge lift. … Oreon is a pretty elite baseline runner, and Nate can go get you a bucket.”
“You look like a good coach when you have guys that can just go get you a bucket like that.”
In the second half, DSU clawed back into the contest and closed the gap to 52-48 with 15:19 remaining.
Mitchell then calmly brought the ball up the floor, found his way to the elbow and bullied his way into a pull-up mid-range J, giving the Warriors a 54-48 lead as Dickinson State called a timeout with 15:05 to go.
The Blue Hawks (3-8) wouldn’t come any closer the rest of the way, as L-C continued its defensive pressure and solid execution until the buzzer sounded.
With a putback layin from Fromm, the Warriors found themselves up 80-59 with 4:52 left in the game and took care of business for the remainder of the clock.
With a couple of key players missing in action, Johnson saw a lot of positives from his underclassmen.
“We don’t know what the future is going to look like,” he said. “But it’s good to play good teams who will make you pay if you make a mistake.
“The reality is we have six seniors, and we’re playing a ton of guys who have never played a four-year college basketball game, so to get guys like Oreon, Silas (Bennion), Brennon (Newsom) and Nate that experience early is really good.”
L-C’s next scheduled game is Monday against William Jessup at noon PST in Caldwell, Idaho.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (6-0)
Yenor 0-4 0-0 0, Stevenson 4-8 2-2 10, Bailey 3-8 2-2 11, Mitchell 8-13 2-3 22, Bennion 0-0 1-2 1, Courtney 5-8 0-0 10, Fromm 4-8 0-0 8, Albright 10-16 3-4 24, Ellison 0-0 0-0 0, Stockton 0-0 0-0 0, Newsom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 10-14 86.
DICKINSON STATE (3-8)
Hladky 5-9 1-1 15, Knox 5-12 2-2 14, Tinnin 5-10 1-4 11, Evans 3-7 2-3 9, Toskic 4-10 2-4 10, Forrest 0-1 5-6 5, Dahlberg 2-3 0-0 4, Steinbron 0-1 0-0 0, Wofford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 13-20 68.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark St., 42-35. 3-point goals — Dickinson St. 7 (Hladky 4-7, Knox 2-6, Evans 1-1, Toskic 0-2, Forrest 0-1), Lewis-Clark St. 8 (Mitchell 4-9, Bailey 3-6, Albright 1-2, Yenor 0-4, Fromm 0-2, Stevenson 0-2). Rebounds — Dickinson St. 28 (Tinnin 9), Lewis-Clark St. 39 (Albright 11). Steals — Lewis-Clark St. 8 (Stevenson 3, Mitchell 3), Dickinson St. 4 (Knox 2). Assists — Lewis-Clark St. 18 (Mitchell 5), Dickinson St. 5 (Knox 4). Total fouls — Dickinson St. 10, Lewis-Clark St. 19. Fouled out — none
Wiederspohn may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2268.