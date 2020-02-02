GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A career effort by junior Trystan Bradley boosted No. 12 Lewis-Clark State as the Warriors dominated No. 8 Providence 96-65 on the Argos’ home court in Frontier Conference play on Saturday night.
Bradley scored 25 points, while teammate Travis Yenor scored 17 and Jake Albright had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds.
“This was an extremely impressive performance by our guys,” said L-C coach Austin Johnson, whose team improved to 21-1 overall and 9-1 in conference. “First defensively, to hold Providence to 65 points, and secondly on offense, to put 96 on the board.”
A 3-point goal from Bradley less than three minutes into regulation moved the Warriors ahead 9-7 for a lead they would never relinquish.They raced to a 53-25 halftime lead and stretched their advantage to as many as 34 points at 96-62 before the Argos got in the final three points of the game.
Damek Mitchell (11 points) and Josiah Westbrook (10) completed the list of double-figure Warrior scorers. All 10 L-C players to see playing time scored, and all but one had at least one rebound.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (21-1, 9-1)
Trystan Bradley 9-16 2-2 25, Travis Yenor 7-10 0-0 17, Damek Mitchell 3-5 2-2 11, Josiah Westbrook 3-10 2-3 10, Hodges Bailey 2-5 3-6 9, Jake Albright 5-6 3-3 13, Jaxon Hughes 2-5 0-0 4, Conner Moffatt 1-3 0-0 3, Khalil Stevenson 0-3 2-2 2, Bob Boyd 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 32-66 16-20 96.
PROVIDENCE (18-4, 6-4)
Zaccheus 7-21 4-7 18, Jaxen Hashley 5-7 2-3 13, Rashee Stocks 2-8 0-0 4, Brandon Cotton 2-6 0-0 4, Dawson Fowler 1-4 0-0 2, Jacob Wetzel 2-5 2-2 7, Kevin Schilling Jr. 1-4 4-4 6, Joel Thabize 2-2 0-0 4, Jake Olsen 2-3 0-2 4, Rasheed Butler 1-3 0-0 3, Caleb Currington 0-0 0-0 0.
Halftime — L-C, 53-25. 3-point goals — L-C 16-38 (Bradley 5-10, Yenor 3-5, Mitchell 3-5, Westbrook 2-7, Bailey 2-4, Hughes 0-3, Moffatt 1-2, Boyd 0-2), Providence 3-21 (Darko-Kelly 0-6, Hashley 1-2, Stocks 0-4, Fowler 0-1, Wetzel 1-3, Schilling Jr. 0-1, Butler 1-3, Currington 0-1). Rebounds — L-C 43 (Albright 12), Providence 28 (Darko-Kelly 9). Assists — L-C 20 (Albright 6, Mitchell 6), Providence 16 (Darko-Kelly 10).
NAU 77, Idaho 72
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Despite 26 points from Trevon Allen, the Idaho men dropped a Big Sky Conference verdict to a Northern Arizona team that converted clutch free throws down the stretch.
Cameron Shelton produced 29 points and seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (12-7, 6-4 Big Sky).
Allen shot 5-of-9 from long range, racked up 19 points by halftime and tallied five steals for the Vandals (5-15, 1-8). Marquell Fraser added 13 points and Keyshaad Dixon had six assists.
IDAHO (5-15, 1-8)
Allen 10-21 1-2 26, Forrest 3-7 0-1 6, Dixon 2-4 0-0 5, Fraser 4-8 5-6 13, Blakney 5-10 1-3 11, Thacker 1-5 4-4 7, Thiombane 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Quinnett 0-1 0-0 0, Christmas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 11-16 72.
N. ARIZONA (12-7, 6-4)
Avdalovic 2-9 4-4 10, Shelton 9-15 10-13 29, DeBisschop 5-5 2-5 12, Andre 1-7 2-2 5, Satterwhite 3-7 5-10 12, Mains 1-4 3-4 5, Bowling 1-2 0-0 2, Aguek 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-50 26-38 77.
Halftime — N. Arizona, 41-38. 3-point goals — Idaho 7-15 (Allen 5-9, Dixon 1-1, Thacker 1-2, Christmas 0-1, Fraser 0-1, Quinnett 0-1), N. Arizona 5-20 (Avdalovic 2-7, Shelton 1-1, Satterwhite 1-3, Andre 1-5, Bowling 0-1, Mains 0-3). Fouled out — Wilson. Rebounds — Idaho 30 (Forrest 7), N. Arizona 35 (DeBisschop 14). Assists — Idaho 17 (Dixon 6), N. Arizona 10 (DeBisschop 5). Total fouls — Idaho 25, N. Arizona 17.
COLLEGE WOMEN
LCSC 74, Providence 64
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The visiting No. 21 Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team led from start to finish in dispatching Frontier Conference rival Providence, though there were tense moments during an Argo rally late in the game.
After leading by as many as 22 points, the Warriors (15-5, 7-3 FC) allowed Providence to close to within nine at 62-53 with 4:54 remaining in the game. L-C responded with a field goal from Hannah Burland and two free throws by Abbie Johnson to rebuild its double-digit advantage for the remainder of the game.
“It was a little different finishing the first and second quarters with a lead,” said coach Brian Orr after the Warriors’ road sweep extended their win streak to six. The Warriors remain tied for the league lead with Montana Western.
Kiara Burlage and Jansen Edmiston had 18 points each for the Warriors with Peyton Souvenir finishing with 11. Peyton Souvenir and Edmiston each had six rebounds, and Jamie Nielson was the assist leader with four.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (15-5, 7-3)
Jansen Edmiston 7-14 2-4 18, Kiara Burlage 5-10 6-6 18, Peyton Souvenir 4-7 0-0 11, Abbie Johnson 2-5 4-4 8, Jamie Nielson 1-5 2-2 4, Hannah Burland 3-7 0-0 6, Alexis Sykora 2-3 0-0 4, Rachel Schroeder 1-1 0-0 3, Madeline Weaver 0-0 2-2 2, Abby Farmer 0-3 0-0 0, Sara Muhelhausen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 16-18 74.
PROVIDENCE (13-9, 4-6))
Bailey Cartwright 6-15 5-6 17, Parker Esary 5-10 3-7 13, Jenna Randich 3-11 0-0 8, Kenedy Cartwright 2-9 0-0 6, Emilee Maldonado 2-13 0-0 4, Kerstyn Pimperton 4-10 0-0 11, Reed Hazard 1-3 2-2 5, Elly Teske 0-0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Harn 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Holman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-72 10-15 64.
Lewis-Clark State 18 26 18 12—74
Providence 10 14 22 18—64
3-point goals — L-C 8-21 (Edmiston 2-7, Burlage 2-4, Souvenir 3-3, Johnson 0-1, Nielson 0-2, Burlan 0-2, Schroeder 1-1, Weaver 0-1), Providence 8-38 (B. Cartwright 0-2, Randich 2-10, K. Cartwright 2-6, Maldonado 0-8, Pimperton 3-9, Hazard 1-2, Harn 0-1). Rebounds — L-C 34 (Edmiston 6, Souvenir 6), Providence 37 (B. Cartwright 13). Assists — L-C 11 (Nielson 4), Providence 14 (Randich 3, Maldonado 3, Teske 3).