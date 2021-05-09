Postseason baseball, welcome back to Harris Field.
Lewis-Clark State emerged 2-0 after Day 1 of the Cascade Conference tournament, which exhibited the drama, fireworks and, yes, the delays expected of an NAIA playoff event at the Lewiston venue.
The fifth-ranked Warriors hammered a deflated Oregon Tech team 21-1 before holding Corban University at bay in a 4-1 triumph Saturday.
“You could definitely feel the competition, especially in the Corban game,” said LCSC designated hitter Luke White, a Lewiston product. “It was a lot tougher than we’d seen, and the environment was just different than a regular-season game.”
LCSC (40-4) will meet the Corban Warriors (22-28) at noon today in the Cascade championship. Should Corban take that one, the two will square off again at 3 p.m. in a winner-take-all contest.
Regardless of the result, Corban has qualified for the NAIA Opening Round.
Per NAIA rules, LCSC will be without its coach today. Third-year boss Jake Taylor was ejected in the seventh inning of the nightcap for arguing a strike call.
The Idahoan Warriors’ opener against the Owls (23-25) didn’t begin until about an hour-and-a-half after its originally scheduled start time.
“We were joking about how long that (opening) game was gonna go,” LCSC catcher Matt James said. “Everyone was getting antsy. It was good we were able to come out after such a long wait and get two wins.”
Oregon Tech and Corban duked it out for 13 innings in the morning tilt — a 6-4 Corban win that spanned more than four hours, and featured 30 stranded baserunners, four regular starters and a combined 427 pitches.
The Owls were a strike away from victory in the ninth, but a passed ball permitted a Corban score, and the Warriors, based in Salem, Ore., finally broke through with a four-run 13th to hold off Oregon Tech.
“I think that stole some of their energy. We got on them early and it got out of hand,” Taylor said. “It’s tough to bounce back from a game like that. It was emotional for both teams.”
The Warriors had OIT’s pitchers on the ropes from the start, and the Owls’ depleted staff gave out in the third.
LCSC sent 13 batters to the plate, capitalizing on three hit batsmen, two walks, four hits and two errors.
Outfielder Jack Johnson lined an RBI double to left, White followed with a run-scoring single and third baseman Dillon Plew capped off the nine-run inning with a two-RBI double off the right-field wall.
LCSC scored seven runs with two outs, swelling its early lead to 11-1.
OIT’s Jacob Miller, who took a win Feb. 28 vs. LCSC, was chased after 2ž innings.
Every Warrior in the lineup scored in the lopsided win, which ended OIT’s season. LCSC had 31 batters reach base against only six strikeouts.
“They definitely seemed like they weren’t the same Oregon Tech team we’d played eight times this year,” White said.
White paced the group, batting 4-for-6 with four runs. First baseman Brock Ephan went 3-for-5 with two RBI, and outfielder Sam Linscott hit 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a late solo shot — somehow, the game’s only homer.
“Sometimes it gets a little tough. It’s a long time sitting down while our team’s hitting,” said a grinning Eric Chavarria (8-1), the Game 1 winner.
“But it’s a ton of fun to see it. It makes my job 10 times easier. I’m more free to work on things.”
Chavarria, whose lone loss came at the hands of OIT on Feb. 28, worked seven innings, fanning seven against five hits and no earned runs on 95 pitches.
“I wanted to come out and set the tone,” he said. “Our team showed up with a little different mojo going, and I think it showed in that game.”
Corban kept the Warriors’ powerhouse offense — on a national level — in check in Game 2.
LCSC’s staff and defenders were up to the challenge.
Starter Alec Holmes limited Corban to one run in four innings, and GT Blackman (5-0) took the reins afterward, and effectively so.
He punched out six in four scoreless innings, fooling his foes with a high-velocity fastball. He allowed three hits and wiggled out of a two-on jam in the sixth.
With a three-run lead, standout closer Jesse Parker got himself into a one-out, bases-loaded dilemma. But he shook it off, striking out the side to repel Corban, which scored its lone run on a drive from Dako Fingar in the fourth.
“All the arms did a great job all day,” James said.
LCSC’s run-clumping opportunities were foiled by Corban starter Mason Shaw (2-5), who limited the host Warriors to three runs on five hits in four innings. Relievers Jaren Childs and Drew Scherrer pitched two spotless final innings, setting up the tense finish.
“They played great defense, threw strikes, threw different looks at us on the mound,” Taylor said. “They competed hard and had energy all day.”
LCSC, perhaps somewhat exhausted after its Game 1 onslaught, did most its damage in the fourth. A double from slugging outfielder Aidan Nagle and two walks loaded the bases for Lewiston’s Riley Way, who whipped a single up the middle to plate two and snap a 1-1 tie.
James, leading off the sixth, added an insurance run with a solo blast — his 10th homer of the year — on a 2-2 count.
LCSC was outhit 8-7 by Corban and stranded eight baserunners.
“They did a good job mixing up the tempo. They definitely pitched well,” White said. “We gotta come out tomorrow and see the ball better.”
Way hit 3-for-4, Nagle was 2-for-4 and James walked twice. Ephan extended his hitting streak to 16 games with an RBI single in the first.
The slight spurts of offense from a typically explosive LCSC lineup proved enough, though things did get dicey in a ninth inning that was charged with the dramatics expected of a Harris Field postseason tourney.
The Warriors aren’t concerned with the quick turnaround.
“It’s kind of the way we practice,” Taylor said. “We practice a lot of consecutive days, so we’ll be ready.”
GAME 1
CORBAN OREGON TECH
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bunn 2b 6 1 2 1 Keelean rf 4 2 1 0
Cantnwne dh 7 1 1 0 Jio 2b 5 2 2 1
Fingar lf 7 0 1 2 Daily ss 6 0 4 0
Tow 1b 7 0 1 0 Mendez 3b 4 0 0 1
Fawley 3b 5 1 2 0 Stockton 1b 6 0 1 1
Sede ss 6 1 2 1 Vandehey ph 0 0 0 0
Grayson rf 5 1 1 0 Malcolm lf 6 0 1 0
Hostetler cf 6 0 0 0 Tarkhchyn cf 3 0 1 0
O’Brien c 4 1 2 1 Peters dh 6 0 0 0
Moore ph 1 0 0 0 Maloney c 5 0 0 0
Matos ph 1 0 1 0 Watanabe ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 54 6 12 5 Totals 45 4 10 3
Corban 000 100 001 000 4—6 12 0
OIT 000 000 200 000 2—4 10 6
Corban ip h r er bb so
Simon 6.1 5 1 1 3 10
Chong 0 2 1 1 0 0
Bowser (W, 4-1) 6.1 3 2 2 3 5
Asa (S, 3) 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so
Telesmanich 9 6 2 0 2 13
Dunham 1 1 0 0 1 1
Arman (L, 5-3) 3 5 4 4 1 4
GAME 2
OREGON TECH LEWIS-CLARK ST.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Keelean rf 2 0 2 1 Way ss 2 2 0 1
Palmer ph 1 0 1 0 Needham 2b 2 1 2 1
Jio 2b 3 0 0 0 Johnson lf 3 2 1 2
Daily ss 3 0 0 0 Plew 3b 5 1 1 4
R. Mendz ph 1 0 0 0 Ephan 1b 5 1 3 2
K. Mendz 1b 4 0 0 0 Nagle rf 4 2 0 0
Stockton c 4 0 1 0 White dh 6 4 4 1
Connell ph 1 0 0 0 Linscott cf 4 3 2 3
Tarkhchyn cf 4 0 0 0 Threlfall c 3 1 0 2
Watanabe dh 3 0 0 0 Light lf 2 1 1 1
Malcolm lf 3 1 2 0 Davis 2b-ss 4 3 2 1
Vandehey 3b 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 40 21 16 18
Oregon Tech 001 000 000—1 6 3
Lewis-Clark St. 119 301 51x—21 16 2
Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so
Miller (L, 4-3) 2.2 6 11 5 3 0
Davis 0.2 2 3 2 1 0
Evenhus 1.2 0 0 0 1 3
Dahlke 1 2 1 1 1 1
Dubray 0 3 5 5 2 0
Poling 1 1 0 0 0 1
Talonen 1 2 1 1 1 1
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 8-1) 7 5 1 0 0 7
Grana 1 1 0 0 0 1
Shubert 1 0 0 0 2 2
GAME 3
CORBAN LEWIS-CLARK ST.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bunn 2b 4 0 9 9 Way ss 4 1 3 2
Cantnwne dh 5 0 1 0 Davis 2b 4 0 0 0
Fingar lf 4 1 1 1 Plew 3b 3 0 0 0
Tow 1b 4 0 3 0 Ephan 1b 3 0 1 1
Fawley 3b 4 0 1 0 Nagle rf 4 1 2 0
Sede ss 4 0 2 0 White dh 4 0 0 0
Grayson rfr 3 0 0 0 Linscott cf 4 0 0 0
Hostetler cf 3 0 0 0 James c 2 1 1 1
Foley c 3 0 0 0 Light pr 0 1 0 0
Harum lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 30 4 7 4
Corban 000 100 000—1 8 0
Lewis-Clark St. 100 201 00x—4 7 0
Corban ip h r er bb so
Shaw (L, 2-5) 4 5 3 3 3 2
Szcepanek 2 2 1 1 1 2
Childs 1 0 0 0 1 2
Scherrer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Holmes 4 1 1 1 1 4
Blackman (W, 5-0) 4 3 0 0 1 6
Parker (S, 3) 1 1 0 0 2 3
