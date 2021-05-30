Lewis-Clark State finally breached the floodgates, and the Warriors seemed determined to pour it on right away.
They sought to turn a quick 180 and scrub from their memories the outcome of their game that’d wrapped up just 12 hours beforehand here at Harris Field — a rare shutout loss to Faulkner on Day 1 of the Avista NAIA World Series, during which LCSC stranded 13 baserunners.
“Last night was frustrating, but we were confident that we could keep hitting it,” outfielder Jack Johnson said Saturday afternoon. “We were mentally ready. Everyone had a little edge this morning in hitting (practice).
“Our coaches reminded us what good offense is and we turned that into nine runs early.”
LCSC bounced back decisively, drowning Concordia (Neb.) under a heap of runs in the first three innings before handing the reins to crisp pitching and defense, which blanked the deflated Bulldogs 10-0.
“That’s a tough turnaround. It was nice to see us rebound like that,” coach Jake Taylor said.
“This team knows we’re competitive, that we can play with anybody here.”
The Warriors (42-5) face LSU Shreveport at 8:30 a.m. Monday, while 10th-seeded Concordia (42-12) has been knocked out after two games at its first Series.
The host club returned to its run-piling ways, erasing its Series goose egg promptly. Sparkplug outfielder Aidan Nagle bounced a two-out single up the middle to bring home Lewiston’s Riley Way in a three-hit first inning.
Two walks and a Dalton Harum knock in the second set up Johnson, who doubled to the left-field wall and chased out Bulldog starter Alex Johnson after 1 innings.
Nagle then slapped a screamer to right field, and the ball rocketed right past Concordia outfielder Keaton Candor for a bases-clearing triple, making it 6-0 after 13 Warrior at-bats.
“They’re first in the country in runs per game, so we knew it was going to be a big test,” Concordia coach Ryan Dupic said. “I felt like early in the ballgame there, they had some really nice swings.”
Johnson moved to 3-for-3 on the day with an RBI single in the third, and Brock Ephan sent a bases-loaded chopper to left field to plate another pair of Warriors and fashion a 9-0 cushion for Sellers, an ever-improving sophomore righty.
“We got some momentum and kept it flowing, which we didn’t do as well last night,” said Johnson, the second-year senior Washington transfer making his Series breakout.
LCSC’s lineup was part complacent and part stifled by Bulldog reliever Trenton Wood afterward. The Warriors didn’t record a hit from the fourth inning until the ninth, when Harum launched a first-pitch solo shot deep over the wall in left-center field.
“We got a decent lead and hit cruise control, and we can’t do that as we move forward,” Taylor said. “We still left a lot of runs out there (11).”
With Sellers in complete control, however, the offense could afford to ease up.
In his first Series experience, Sellers worked a season-high eight innings, scattering five hits and walking two while punching out seven across 117 pitches.
“I wanted the ball as long as I could,” he said. “I’ve got a loose arm that can go a long time. Eight innings, that saves us pitching.”
He changed speeds frequently between his fastball and change-up, both thrown in methodical sequences that kept Concordia “off balance really well,” Dupic said.
Sellers stranded two Bulldogs in the second and left a runner on second in the fifth, but was otherwise never seriously threatened. He fanned four in his final two innings alone.
“A little nervous, not gonna lie, but when I got the first batter, it all went out of me,” he said. “When someone got a hit, I wouldn’t let them get to the next base.”
Should LCSC advance, Taylor hopes to use Sellers later in the tourney.
“He’s a pit bull out there. He wants the ball and he could pitch every other day,” the third-year boss said. “His stuff just keeps getting better and better.”
The Warriors turned two double plays and were overall lock-down in the field. Concordia committed four errors and gave L-C five free passes during the no-hit stretch.
Of the Bulldogs’ five hits, one went for extra bases. Nagle drove in four, and eight different Warriors reached base.
“It feels great to get the first Series win under our belts,” Johnson said. “Now, we’re trying to keep it going.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE CONCORDIA-NEBRASKA
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 2 1 1 Berg c 4 0 0 0
Johnson lf 5 2 3 2 Dorman dh 4 0 0 0
Plew 3b 4 0 0 0 Grabanski lf 4 0 0 0
Ephan 1b 4 1 1 2 Candor rf 3 0 1 0
Nagle rf 5 0 2 4 Garcia 1b 1 0 1 0
White dh 4 0 0 0 Cevallos ss 3 0 1 0
Linscott ph 1 0 0 0 Adams 2b 3 0 0 0
James c 3 0 0 0 Blakestad 2b 0 0 0 0
Light pr 0 2 0 0 Janssen ph 1 0 0 0
Harum cf 5 2 2 1 Faulk 3b 2 0 1 0
Davis 2b 3 1 0 0 Johnson cf 3 0 0 0
Benavides ss 2 0 1 0
Totals 39 10 9 10 Totals 30 0 5 0
Lewis-Clark State 153 000 001—10 9 0
Concordia-Nebraska 000 000 00x—0 5 4
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 7-1) 8 5 0 0 2 7
Juhasz 1 0 0 0 1 1
Concordia-Nebraska ip h r er bb so
A. Johnson (L, 2-1) 1.1 5 5 5 2 1
Bugarske 1.1 1 3 3 3 1
Wood 5 2 1 1 2 3
Samuelson 0.2 1 1 1 0 1
Mathison 0.1 0 0 0 0 1
C. Johnson 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
Attendance — 340.
Lewis-Clark State 10
Concordia 0
Stars of the game
Sophomore right-hander Trent Sellers dazzled in his Series debut, fanning seven and inducing eight soft-hit ground balls across eight shutout innings. Second-year senior outfielder Jack Johnson had his breakout on the national stage, batting 3-for-3 in the first three frames with two RBI.
That’s more like it
The Warriors responded to a rare shutout loss — the first shutout in the past 66 total games at the Series — with an emphatic, scoreless win in which they looked like themselves again. They have now plated 10 or more runs in 33 of their 47 games this year, and won 20 contests by 10-plus runs. LCSC still has only ever gone 0-2 at the Series once.
Quote of note
“We came out with our butts on fire, trying to get every out and as many hits as possible.”
— Trent Sellers