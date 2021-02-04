There aren’t many revelations at the top of Lewis-Clark State baseball’s 2021 depth chart.
You already know who the expected stars are. They’re largely the same from a year ago, when the Warriors went 15-5, hitting a stride late to register nine consecutive wins before the coronavirus reared its nasty head.
LCSC’s upperclassmen had a choice to make in the offseason: begin their post-baseball lives, attempt to turn professional, or stay here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and accept a free year of eligibility.
Almost every one of them picked the latter.
“All our guys are back, with the exception of a couple of pitchers,” third-year LCSC coach Jake Taylor said.
The Warriors knew that — if they were to all return, and improve on their 2020 form — they’d have the arms, the potent bats, the athleticism and veteran leadership necessary to snap a rare NAIA World Series championship skid and claim their first crown since 2017.
After all, No. 20 has a nice ring to it.
LCSC’s mainstays had unfinished business, and the Warriors brought in 18 newcomers to shore up a hungry roster.
The 24th-ranked Warriors open their season at 2 p.m. today at No. 13 Westmont in Santa Barbara, Calif., the first of a tough eight-game road trip in the Southwest.
“I know they’re anxious to start logging some games and get some innings under their belts,” Taylor said. “From top to bottom, we have the experience, the power, better defense and team speed, and more depth on the mound.
“And obviously, with more time working together, the camaraderie has been good. We should be really competitive.”
The last of the seniors to declare his intentions of rejoining the team perhaps was the most significant. After exploring his pro prospects, Jack Johnson recommitted to LCSC in July.
The versatile Washington transfer — who can play third base, in the middle infield and all across the outfield — made a mark in his first year as a Warrior, during which he started every game, had a hit in each and led the team in batting average (.400), total bases (58), hits (34) and runs (24).
He’ll start out at third.
“He moves well enough to play in the middle. He’s got good arm strength and he’s athletic enough to play multiple positions for us, and we’ll find the best spot for him going forward,” Taylor said. “Obviously he can really hit too.”
Standout senior position players from last season that also opted to return include slugging first baseman Brock Ephan, well-rounded infielder/catcher Zach Needham, dynamic outfielder Dalton Harum and right-handed Idahoan strikeout machine Jesse Parker.
Ephan, a fifth-year Warrior and “big brother” to several players, paced LCSC in OPS (1.256), home runs (nine) and RBI (24) last year. He’ll split work with brawny junior Luke White, a Lewiston product who batted .308 with 10 doubles last season.
“Those guys can really hit,” Taylor said.
Needham, who boasted a .427 on-base percentage in 2020, will get the nod at second against Westmont.
Junior Riley Way, a speedy Lewiston High School graduate, will bring his silky-smooth defense back to shortstop. Clarkston’s A.J. Davis, usually a starter, is working his way back from an injury. The two locals have manned the middle infield for LCSC since 2018.
Washington State transfer Dillon Plew was among the Cougars’ best players two years ago before moving down the hill last season. He can be plugged into several spots, but he excels at third.
Harum, a 2020 Virginia Tech transfer, will be joined in the outfield by junior returner Aidan Nagle and junior Sam Linscott, a 16-game starter at Division I Marshall last year. Taylor thinks Palomar College (Calif.) transfer Nick Seamons, a sophomore, eventually could turn heads back there too.
“(Nagle and Harum), those are two guys that got quite a few innings last year,” Taylor said. “(Linscott), he’s another player we’re looking to be an impact guy. He can play defense and he’s got electricity in his bat.
Of Seamons, Taylor said: “He’s something. He’s athletic.”
Behind the plate, junior Lower Columbia College transfer Zach Threlfall has impressed after sitting out for LCSC last year. Matt James, a Division I drop-down from East Carolina, will compete for innings. James, a Washingtonian, was a juco All-American at Yakima Valley College.
The Warriors were proficient hitters throughout 2020, but their capabilities on the mound took some time to shine through.
This time, it feels like the staff is better assembled.
Parker, a flamethrowing reliever from Preston, struck out a team-best 30 batters in 25ž innings. Bullpen-mate Greg “GT” Blackman, a sophomore, dazzled with a 0.41 ERA and 0.50 WHIP in 22 innings. Taylor’s considering getting the two some starts.
“He’s mature, experienced. He’s had success and guys listen to him,” Taylor said of Parker. “And GT, it’s the same. He’s a sophomore, but it’s his third year here.
“Both those guys are real good workers. But the whole staff has been impressive with the way they’ve come in and improved.”
Junior Eric Chavarria appears to have assumed the role of ace after pockerting wins in all four of his starts last season. He was methodical across 27 innings, concluding the year with a 1.00 ERA.
Taylor also has high expectations for junior Eagle, Idaho, native Brooks Juhasz, who went 2-0 in 2020 and didn’t allow a run in 14 innings.
Sophomore Washington State transfer Trent Sellers, junior Northern Colorado/Saddleback College (Calif.) product Jacob Bogacz and senior UNLV transfer Tallon Thomason — a closer by trade who’ll see some spot starts — should provide quality options.
UNLV transfer Sage Diehm is the biggest departure. He has accepted a job outside of baseball, and his Warrior career is finished after he spent last season here working toward health.
But LCSC has otherwise retained its top-flight talents, and reloaded underneath them. For obvious reasons, it’s the most complete Warrior team Taylor’s had.
STAYING READY — When they weren’t training together in the valley, a handful of Warriors spent the summer months in wood bat leagues, keeping sharp against collegiate competitors. Overall, Taylor was proud of how his team handled the 2020 season’s cancellation.
“They’ve done an amazing job living throughout the pandemic, dealing with the changes from hour to hour and rolling with the punches,” he said.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.