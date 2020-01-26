His hook shot gave the Warriors their first lead of the night.
And Trystan Bradley also provided the final blow in Lewis-Clark State’s comeback win against Rocky Mountain on Saturday at the Activity Center during Frontier Conference action between the top and bottom men’s teams in the league.
With 2:17 left, Bradley capped a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer for a six-point lead as L-C rallied from 14 down to prevail 78-71.
The No. 12 Warriors (19-1) remain alone atop the FC standings at 7-1 in league, a half-game ahead of second-place Providence. Rocky dropped to 6-11 overall and 1-7 in league.
L-C’s Damek Mitchell (26 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) and Jake Albright (13 points, 14 rebounds) played key roles late.
Albright scored with 3:23 left on a post-seal exploited by Mitchell with a lob for the go-ahead bucket. That gave L-C a 69-68 lead.
On the Warriors’ next possession, Mitchell called his own number with a drive down the lane that drew a foul. Mitchell hit both of his free throws for a three-point lead with about three minutes left. Forty-five seconds later, Bradley hit his aforementioned 3.
“Jake has been killing it these past two games inside,” Bradley said, “so they were forced to double (him).
“He saw me, hit me with the pass, right in the pocket, so I knocked it down.”
Down 19-5 out of the gates, the Warriors worked their deficit down to single digits by halftime.
“We got so worried about them shooting it that they just killed us off the drive and on the offensive glass,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said.
The Battlin’ Bears were led by Clayton Ladine’s 24 points.
“We didn’t play well with the lead,” Rocky Mountain coach Bill Dreikosen said, “but our effort was tremendous.
“A couple shots here and there and we probably could have walked away with the win.”
The Warriors held Rocky to just one field goal during the final four minutes. The Bears’ penultimate score came with 4:50 left on a post move by Grant Wallace, who had 15 points.
Wallace, a 6-foot-8 forward, is an alum of Clearwater Valley High in Kooskia. Bradley (Lewiston High) and Albright (Clarkston) also prepped locally.
“Our mantra is ‘Pack-Life,’” Mitchell said, “so we had to go with what we do, and that’s play defense.”
Added Albright, “We preach defense, and that won us this game.
“Our offense was struggling here and there, but our defense was what did it.”
Mitchell is one assist shy of tying the Warriors’ career record set by Trea Thomas (406).
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (6-11, 1-7)
Wallace 6-10 3-3 15, Eiselein 2-6 0-0 5, Henderson 1-6 6-6 8, Ladine 10-23 0-0 24, Vining 4-16 0-0 9, The Boy 0-1 0-0 0, Eckmann 0-0 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 2-2 2, Stephens 2-5 2-3 6, Beeke 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-70 13-14 71.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (19-1, 7-1)
Yenor 3-9 2-2 9, Bradley 5-8 0-0 11, Westbrook 1-6 2-2 5, Bailey 0-4 2-2 2, Mitchell 7-14 8-8 26, Stevenson 1-1 0-0 2, Hughes 2-6 0-0 6, Boyd 1-2 0-0 2, Moffatt 1-1 0-0 2, Albright 5-6 3-5 13.
Halftime — Rocky 47, L-C 38. 3-point goals — L-C 9-29 (Yenor 1-5, Bradley 1-4, Westbrook 1-4, Bailey 0-4, Mitchell 4-7, Hughes 2-5), Rocky 6-28 (Wallace 0-1, Eiselein 1-4, Henderson 0-3, Ladine 4-10, Vining 1-7, Bowen 0-2, Stephens 0-1). Rebounds — L-C 37 (Albright 14), Rocky 41 (tie 7). Assists — L-C 19 (Mitchell 8), Rocky 14 (Henderson 4). Fouls — Rocky 18, L-C 14. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.
