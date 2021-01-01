The issue looked very much in doubt at times on Thursday night at the Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center, but the Warrior men’s basketball team ultimately pulled through to reach New Year’s Day unbeaten on a season for the first time in recent memory.
L-C finished strong in each half and held off Dickinson State of North Dakota 89-85 in nonconference play to improve to 5-0.
“Proud of our guys for finding a way to win,” said Lewis-Clark State coach Austin Johnson, whose team faces the Blue Hawks again today at 1 p.m. “This is only our fifth game of the year; I think it was their ninth or 10th.”
Travis Yenor won the opening tipoff for the Warriors, and seconds later, teammate Hodges Bailey connected from long range on the game’s first field goal attempt to establish a 3-0 advantage. L-C led steadily through a low-scoring first seven minutes of play as the Blue Hawks (3-6) struggled to get open looks at the basket while hustle on fast breaks and rapid-fire passing produced better opportunities for the hosts.
Dickinson State regrouped with a six-point run culminating in an inside jump shot from Jalon Tinnin that provided the visitors their first lead of the game at 11-9 with 12 minutes to go in the first half. The next 10 minutes saw the teams deadlocked, trading meager single-possession leads until a Yenor layup with roughly 1:30 remaining put the Warriors ahead 32-28.
Damek Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to give L-C its largest lead of the game at 35-28, then shortly afterward made a deft no-look pass to set up Trystan Bradley for a traditional three-point play reestablishing a seven-point gap at 38-31. Yenor made a finger-roll shot on a fast break in the closing seconds of the half to send the Warriors into the locker room up 40-34.
A defensive lapse from Lewis-Clark State early in the second half followed by an offensive rampage from the Blue Hawks’ Bryce Knox changed the complexion of the contest for a time. Dickinson State quickly logged the first seven points after intermission to retake the lead and had the upper hand for the next 10 minutes of play, repeatedly going up by as many as six as a seemingly unstoppable Knox delivered a hail of baskets from long and close range en route to totaling an individual game-high 36.
The Warriors, who had hitherto done their best offensive work close to the rim, switched gears as they tried to cut the gap, with senior forward Jake Albright often hanging onto the ball inside until he found an open teammate to pass to for an outside attempt. Khalil Stevenson, Yenor and Bailey each hit 3-pointers to bring the Warriors back within a possession when the Blue Hawks looked in danger of pulling away.
It was Nathan Fromm — a junior transfer from Western Wyoming Community College seeing his first-ever playing time with the Warriors — who finally lifted them out of the red once again, making a fast-break layup with just under nine minutes on the clock for a 67-66 lead.
Knox made a deep, contested 3-pointer while falling back, followed shortly by a heavily contested drive-in layup falling forward, to provide Dickinson State with its last two leads of the game at 70-69 and 72-71. With just over five minutes left, a surprise inside basket from Albright (who had been passing on nearly every possession) gave the advantage back to the Warriors at 73-72.
The game still looked to be hanging in the balance until a long 3-pointer with a foul and free throw from Bailey gave Lewis-Clark State an 83-77 lead going into the final minute. More free throws from Bailey, Mitchell and Yenor provided the final Warrior points as the Blue Hawks fouled quickly down stretch.
The 6-foot-7 Yenor made good use of his own height on the inside to convert 8 of 15 2-point field goal attempts and total 19 points. Bailey was the Warriors’ biggest force at a distance, hitting four 3-point goals and going 7-for-7 from the foul line to equal Yenor’s 19-point contribution. Clarkston High graduate Bradley, the tallest player on court at 6-8, led the game in rebounds with 11 and scored a matching 11 points for his team’s only double-double.
Fromm, who had taken a sabbatical from college basketball to do some soul-searching after his mother’s death, went 5-for-7 from the field and totaled 11 points in his L-C playing debut.
“The last two days, I’ve just been so excited, so amped up, so ready to play,” he said. “It feels like it’s been a long time coming. ... I took a year and just kind of wanted to see what was out there for me. Being out for so long, I just missed basketball. It was calling my name; I couldn’t really stay away. I talked to a few other schools, but talking to coach Leif (Karlberg) and coach Austin, I really felt like this was the place to come.”
Five players in all scored in double digits for the well-balanced Warrior offense, with Mitchell adding 10 points. John Evans (18 points) and Tinnin (11) were the Blue Hawks’ biggest offensive contributors after Knox. The teams on the whole were closely matched by most statistical measures, with the biggest discrepancy coming in assists, of which Lewis-Clark State had 19 to Dickinson State’s 7.
Johnson emphasized tightening the defensive screws, “being the best versions of ourselves and doing the little stuff” as priorities for his team to prevail again in today’s contest, preferably without another close call. Beyond that, he hopes for more toughness and clutch execution.
“Obviously there’s a lot of things we look at that we can do better,” he said, “but at the end of the day, in crunch time, are you making the right plays? Are you making winning plays?”
DICKINSON ST. (3-6)
Hladky 2-9 0-0 5, Knox 13-22 4-6 36, Tinnin 2-5 7-8 11, Evans 7-10 3-3 18, Toskic 4-12 0-0 9, Forrest 2-3 0-0 6, Dahlberg 0-0 0-0 0, Steinbron 0-1 0-0 0, Wofford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 14-17 85.
LEWIS-CLARK ST. (5-0)
Yenor 8-15 2-3 19, Bradley 4-8 3-3 11, Stevenson 3-5 0-0 7, Bailey 4-9 7-7 19, Mitchell 3-9 3-4 10, Bennion 0-1 0-0 0, Courtney 2-2 0-0 4, Abram 0-0 0-0 0, Fromm 5-7 1-1 11, Albright 4-9 0-0 8.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark St., 40-34. 3-point goals — Dickinson St. 11 (Hladky 1-4, Knox 6-12, Evans 1-3, Toskic 1-5, Forrest 2-2), Lewis-Clark St. 7 (Yenor 1-4, Bradley 0-2, Stevenson 1-2, Bailey 4-7, Mitchell 1-5, Bennion 0-1, Fromm 0-1). Rebounds — Dickinson St. 26 (Tinnin 10), Lewis-Clark St. 25 (Bradley 11). Steals — Lewis-Clark St. 7 Stevenson, Mitchell 2), Dickinson St. 3 (Toskic, Forrest, Steinbron). Assists — Lewis-Clark St. 19 (Bailey, Albright 4), Dickinson St. 7 (Hladky, Knox 2). Total fouls — Dickinson St. 18, Lewis-Clark St. 16. Fouled out — none.
